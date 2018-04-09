Graphic: Shep McAllister

Winter is (ostensibly) over, which means it’s time to give you car’s paint some TLC to recover from months of road salt and neglect.



For $120 today (down from $160), you can get Torq’s 4.2 star-rated orbital polisher kit with all the waxes, polishes, and sealants you need to get started detailing your car. It sure beats buffing by hand until your arm falls off, and $120 is probably less than you’d pay to have someone else do the same job once.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so don’t let this price drive off into the sunset.