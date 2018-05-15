If your mattress isn’t leaving you feeling as well-rested as you’d like it to, buying a new mattress pad can breathe new life into your bed and is a whole lot cheaper than buying a whole new mattress, especially today.

These double-thick mattress toppers from ExceptionalSheets are hypoallergenic and are sold in sizes ranging from twin XL to California king, and everything in between. Fun fact: They’re the same toppers that Marriott hotels use on their beds.

These mattress pads are part of Amazon’s one-day-only Gold Box deals, and they have a $10 coupon you can clip on top of the already-discounted prices.