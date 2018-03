Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out earlier this year and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA313.

And in case you missed it last week, you can still get a set of Ghost Paper stationery for just $10, due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes (which are in perfect condition). Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.