Photo: Hyatt

If you haven’t made your summer vacation plans yet, may I suggest St. Kitts?



The brand new Park Hyatt St. Kitts is running a pretty incredible promotion right now, as first noticed by The Points Guy, that offers your fourth night free, plus a $300 resort credit per person, which you can spend on spa treatments, meals, and more during your stay.

All you have to do is search for a 4+ night stay on the hotel’s site, and be sure you’re selecting a room from the “4th Night Free With Credit” tab. This tab averages out the price of the four nights, including the free one, so if you see a room for $300 (which seems to be the going rate for a standard room), you’ll pay $1,200 plus tax for a four night stay, not $900. That same room would normally sell for $400 per night to non-Hyatt rewards members, but it seems like members get cheaper rates in the range of $340.

That’s a pretty great deal on its face for one of Hyatt’s nicest properties, but the $300 resort credit is what really makes this deal incredible. That credit is per person, not per room, so if you brought three other people with you, you’d get nearly as much value in resort credit as what you spent on the room. Just be sure you’re entering the correct number of guests when you search for availability.

As always, we recommend paying for your stay with a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserve, or the Amex Platinum, which will net you a ton of valuable points, plus extra benefits like trip delay insurance and airport lounge access on your way to the island.