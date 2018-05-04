Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not wise to upset a Wookiee, but you can probably play with on pretty easily. In honor of May the Fourth, and the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story release, Chewbacca, the most famous Wookiee of all time (besides Lumpy) has been memorialized in a Walk N’ Roar 12" plush doll that’ll kind of... shuffle along while roaring.

