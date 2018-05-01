Stuffing a rat king of cords in the bottom of your backpack is no way to go through life. This $11 gadget bag (with promo code 27T6T2T4) has enough space for an iPad Mini, pockets for smaller devices, and a lot of elastic straps to keep your cables organized.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get Your Gadgets Under Control With This $11 Travel Bag
Stuffing a rat king of cords in the bottom of your backpack is no way to go through life. This $11 gadget bag (with promo code 27T6T2T4) has enough space for an iPad Mini, pockets for smaller devices, and a lot of elastic straps to keep your cables organized.