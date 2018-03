Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot today with a free 60 day trial, rather than the standard 30 days.



Here are the details of the offer, just note that it’s only available for NEW Amazon Prime Music Unlimited members: