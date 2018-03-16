At $8 per month, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot today with a free 60 day trial, rather than the standard 30 days.
Here are the details of the offer, just note that it’s only available for NEW Amazon Prime Music Unlimited members:
1) Click “REDEEM NOW” below. (NOTE: this promotion is only valid for the Amazon Music Unlimited – Individual Plan Monthly)
2) Enter or confirm your billing address and credit card information.
3) Choose the Individual Plan and click “Start your 30-day free trial” to confirm the transaction.
4) Your promotional credit will be applied to your subscription automatically after your 30-day free trial. Enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for 60 days free!