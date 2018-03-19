Photo: Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and a great one is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. Prices range from just $98-$120 today, depending on the size, but just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

