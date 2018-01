Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Not only is Amazon currently discounting three month Xbox Live Gold cards to $15 from their usual $25, they’re also offering a BOGO promotion, meaning you’ll get six months for just $15, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.



Details about the BOGO are scant beyond a banner on the product page (pictured below), but I just bought this myself, and will update the post with details of how I received the second code.