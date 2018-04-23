Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Shaving is the pits (especially in the pits). Make your life a little bit easier with this sale on hair removal tools from Braun and Venus. Pick up an epilator for quick, relatively painless hair removal, or opt for something a little more permanent and go for the Silk-Expert light-therapy hair removal tool. Either way, you won’t need to shave as much anymore, which is a win in my book.



Note: The price for the Silk-Expert is after the manufacturer’s $50 mail-in rebate you get with purchase that is included on the box.