Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo: Amazon

The Char-Broil patio bistro squeezes an infrared gas burner into the footprint of a tabletop electric ggrill, meaning you can enjoy high temperatures and even heating on even the smallest patio or balcony. It’ll only set you back $87 on Woot today, with free shipping for Prime members, just in time for spring weather.