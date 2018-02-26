Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $9. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.
Get Inside Your Smartphone With This $9 Toolkit From AmazonBasics
