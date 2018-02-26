AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $9. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.