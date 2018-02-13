Massdrop Vast 35" Curved Gaming Monitor | $600 | Massdrop

Curved TVs are plainly pretty stupid, but curved monitors, which actually bend around your head at a very close distance? That’s something I can get onboard with.

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s just $600, if you hurry. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, 100Hz refresh speed, and yes, that curve. For context, the ASUS ROG Strix is the same size, resolution, and curvature, has a slower response time at 4ms, and costs $200 more.

So sure, it’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. Plus, it’s tax season, so maybe you have some fun money to blow.