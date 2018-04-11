Preorder Heroclip | Indiegogo

Heroclip, the carabiner with a hook on it, is coming out with new sizes and designs, and you can preorder yours at a significant discount through Indiegogo.



That rotating hook means you can hang your carabiner off tent poles, tree branches, or anything else, while leaving the actual carabiner free to clip onto your stuff. It’s one of those things you might not immediately see a use for, but will come in handy far more often than you’d expect. There are lots of tiers and preorder bundles available, with delivery expected in August or September.

If you don’t want to wait, you can just buy the current model (equivalent to the new Medium size) on Amazon.