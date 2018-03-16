Ladder Sale | Home Depot

Climb into this Home Depot one-day sale on ladders with prices you won’t have to reach for. There are a couple different ladders and step stools to pick from, the tallest being this 22-foot Little Giant ladder for $270, down from its usual $290 (Amazon has even matched the price, if you prefer that route). This can become an A-frame ladder, an extension ladder, a 90 degree ladder, and even a stair ladder. Some of the options are already selling out, so grab these while you can.