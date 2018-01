Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Etekcity 10-Pack Mini Extension Cords | $14 | Amazon | Promo code HOVFORYQ

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $14 gets you a pack of 10 (with code HOVFORYQ), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

More Deals