Anker’s PowerPort 2 Elite is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for under $10. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), 4.8A of power split between the two ports, and even a color-changing light that lets you know when your devices are finished charging.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.