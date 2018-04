Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Athleta is the Old Navy/GAP/Banana Republic brand that focuses solely on activewear. And while they normally don’t have sales, it looks like Memorial Day is an exception. Use the code SWIM20 and save 20% on all their swimwear, which includes bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups.