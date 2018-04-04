FitDesk Under Desk Elliptical Trainer | $80 | Woot | Free shipping for Prime members, $5 for non-members

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you fill out your TPS reports. This typically sells for ~$100 on Amazon, and today’s $80 deal on Woot is the best price we’ve ever seen since Christmas.