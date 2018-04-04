If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you fill out your TPS reports. This typically sells for ~$100 on Amazon, and today’s $80 deal on Woot is the best price we’ve ever seen since Christmas.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get a Workout While You Work With This Under-Desk Elliptical
If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you fill out your TPS reports. This typically sells for ~$100 on Amazon, and today’s $80 deal on Woot is the best price we’ve ever seen since Christmas.