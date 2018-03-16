Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

While you can still get a free Apple TV when you prepay for three months of DIRECTV Now, or get your first three months of the service for just $10 each, the company just brought back perhaps its best deal of all: A free Fire TV for buying just a single month of the service.



Unfortunately, this doesn’t stack with the $10 introductory offer, so you’ll have to pay $35 for that first month of service. But even if you cancel immediately, that 4K and HDR-compatible Fire TV is yours to keep. It normally costs $70 on its own, so this is essentially a 50% discount, plus you get a month of DIRECTV Now.