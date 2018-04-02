Graphic: Erica Offutt

Home Depot wants you to upgrade your tool collection with this one-day sale on a bunch of highly-rated Milwaukee tools.



The standout deal is this 7 tool bundle featuring a blower, circular saw, drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, right angle drill, and worklight. It’s pretty much a starter pack for anyone who is looking to dive into home improvement, and it’s just $400 today, which is $100 less than its Amazon price.

If you already have a lot of basics, Home Depot is also discounting Milwaukee’s driver bit set, pocket knife, and more. Just remember, this sale will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t let this deal pass you by.