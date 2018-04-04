Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before you embark on your next home improvement project, check out this Bosch combo kit, on sale for about $60 less than usual in today’s Gold Box.



$139 gets you a compact drill/driver, a handheld reciprocating saw, a work light, and a couple of batteries to power them. These 12V tools aren’t the most powerful you can buy, but they’re small, lightweight, and strong enough for most tasks around the house, as evidenced by a 4.6 star review average from over 400 customers.

This kit has sold for $200 since it was released last year, so today’s deal is the first we’ve ever seen.