Sitewide discounts from Levi’s, free shipping all weekend at Uniqlo, Quay Sunglasses’ Friends & Family sale, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

It’s high time you jumped on the Pixi Beauty bandwagon. Their Glow Tonic is beloved (and was one of the first “viral” toners out there) and right now, their entire site is 20% off with the code PIXIFRIENDS18. Just stock up on simple, effective skin care and makeup and be on your way.

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:

The Big Sales

If you missed out on yesterday’s Levi’s sale on Amazon (or couldn’t find anything you wanted), here’s another chance. Levi’s is taking 30% off sitewide with the code SPRINGSAVE. That includes sale items as well, so it’s a great excuse to pick up new jeans.

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including some really great graphic t-shirts), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Outfit the whole family in AIRism, or check out their newest collaboration with Marimekko and add some color to your life.



It’s currently that weird, in-between point of the year where it’s cold in th morning, but warm by 3:00 pm. Columbia is giving you up to 60% off select styles when you use the code COLAPR18 at check out to help with the weirdness. Pick up layering pieces, boots, and outerwear that’s perfect for the fluctuating temperatures, for a lot less than normal.

If you hurry, you can nab some really awesome Vince pieces at Nordstrom Rack. Everything you could want from the brand is marked down, including trousers, sweaters, and shoes. These things go fast though, and the sale itself will end in 3 days, so you’d better hurry.

Quay Sunglasses (which is pronounced “key” and I’m now realizing I have definitely have been saying that incorrectly for years) makes the shades for your everyday life, that look like they’re twice the price. And with their Friends & Family sale, use the code FAM2018 at checkout, you’ll grab 20% off every style you could possibly want.

Simple and trendy jewelry doesn’t need to cost a ton of money, and Wanderlust + Co knows that. Everything they sell is under $100 (actually, under $80) but looks like it costs twice as much. With their Easter Sale happening right now, you can use the code EASTERSALE and get an extra 50% off their sale items, bringing basically everything to $20 and under.

I’m sitting here writing this with a space heater and a blanket because our office is frigid. If you’re also dreaming about the warmer weather and want a head start, Nordstrom Rack is discounting a bunch of Tommy Bahama for both men and women, including swimwear. Aloha, or something.

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off.



A Spring Sale from All Saints is just what you need to get over the hump this week. Get up to 30% off a ton of things, from dresses to shoes to their impeccable leather jackets. Both men and women’s styles are marked down, and it’s a lot to digest.

Home Goods

While it can’t display the full RGB spectrum like Hue’s flagship bulbs, this White Ambiance model only costs half as much today, and can display any temperature of white, from pure daylight to a dim, warm, Edison-style glow. Not only does that look cool, it can actually boost your productivity, and help you get to sleep at night. $25 is $5 less than usual, so if you already have a Hue Bridge, stock up.



OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The kit comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1350 today on MassDrop (about $150 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $500 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Amazon

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were released on April Fool’s Day eve of 2015, and most people reasonably assumed they were a prank. And yet here we are; it’s three years later, we’re all somehow 10 years older, and the Dash Button line hasn’t just survived, it’s expanded to hundreds of new brands.



To celebrate this most improbable of birthdays, Amazon’s offering Prime members a BOGO deal on select buttons, meaning you can get two of them for $5, but they’ll both still give you a $5 credit towards your first press. Assuming you use them both once, that’s like $5 in your pocket.

TECh

Anker already made a pretty decent Echo Dot clone, but the Eufy Genie’s speaker was...well, it wasn’t that much louder or better than the Dot’s. The Zolo Halo though is a big step up, packing in a perfectly respectable 5W speaker, along with the handsfree Alexa skills you’ve come to rely on. You can even link up to six of them together for multi-room audio.



It’s priced at $60, which isn’t bad considering the Dot is $50, but you can get it for an absurdly low $29 with promo code MarKINJA.

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than an Alexa-enabled Fire HD 10 for $150, plus a free Echo Dot.



It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, but its 1920 x 1200 IPS display is ideal for binging Westworld while you cook dinner. $150 is its regular price, but the free Echo Dot is a really nice toss-in.