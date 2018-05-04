Star Wars Day deals from eBay, discounted dresses at H&M, buy one, get one free Stila lipsticks, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Screenshot: Stila Cosmetics

Stila makes your favorite eyeliner, but the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick is another home run in the make up department from the brand. It’s matte, transfer-proof, and comes in a ton of shades. Right now, just add two shades to your cart and you’ll get one of them free. I own Fiery (a deep red) and Firenze (a warm dusty rose) and highly recommend both.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve never tried anything from Shu Uemura, now is the time. While the Japanese beauty brand is most well-known for their hair care, they have one of the best cleansing oils out there. You can get that, along with anything else you want to try for 25% off sitewide, no code needed.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on the madness a week ago, eBay’s once again running a sitewide discount that you can use on almost everything.



Promo code PMAY4TH will take 15% off nearly any $50+ eBay order (gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a generous $100 savings cap (it’s usually $50). That includes everything from video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to Nintendo Switch consoles (they’re marked up, but still come out to $276 with the code, also available in Neon), to Dyson vacuums, to Star Wars LEGOs, to Xbox Live memberships, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.



There are also a bunch of Star Wars goods marked down to celebrate May the Fourth, and this code will work on them as well.



Have any particular suggestions? Drop them in the comments below.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

NYC has been hot. Like uncomfortably hot, way too early. And the only think I can think about putting on my body is a dress. H&M feels that and is taking 20% off dressed up styles, today only. There’s no code needed, just add your favorite things to your cart and you’ll see the discount when you check out.

Advertisement

And, as always, use the code 0040 at check out and get free shipping on orders of $40 or more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ThinkGeek is cashing in on the Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to enjoy the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet. Use the code UASPRING20 and pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring is finally upon us, and if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is taking an extra 30% off women’s sale styles in honor of Mother’s Day. Whether you’re an active mom, or you have an active mom, there’s something this sale for everyone.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The best part of this Rebecca Minkoff sale on Nordstrom Rack is that not only are the cult-favorite shapes like the Feed Bag and the Unlined Leather Tote on sale for up to 50% off, but there are hidden gems that aren’t handbags in there, including clothing and shoes.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It ain’t a Clear the Rack sale, but Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 90% off certain items for their Last Chance Clearance event. There’s over 2,300 items to look through, from dresses and outerwear to shoes, and even beauty and some home goods”, so there’s bound to be something you’ll want to buy.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Okay, so socks aren’t the most fun thing to buy, but when it comes to technical materials and form factors, it can be a jungle out there. What style is best for hiking compared to rock climbing? Do you even need socks if you’re fishing? Backcountry’s 20% off sale lets you decide what kinds of socks you need from brands like Smartwool, Darn Tough, Pendleton and more.



Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve looked anywhere on the internet today, you’d know it’s May the Fourth, aka Star Wars Day. Tons of brands and retailers are getting in on the galaxy far far away fun, and eBay is no different. They have a bunch of Star Warstoys and apparel like Funko Pop! figures, the original bad ass LEGO Millennium Falcon, a BB-8 Pendleton blanket, and more discounted for the ultimate fan haul.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The iconic Herschel Supply Co. Novel duffel bag packs an impressive 4+ star rating from almost 800 customer reviews. And with its has a waterproof zipper, shoe pocket, and removable strap pad, it would be perfect for a quick weekend trip.



Advertisement

Today on Amazon, both the black/tan and navy/tan bags are down to $60, the best price we’ve seen since 2015.

This grey one (sorry...raven crosshatch) is also a buck less, but it does get cheaper than that with some regularity.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

This 4 pound of chocolate caramel Rolo candies should satisfy your sweet tooth for a long while. The 20% off coupon brings the price down to $16, and these are perfect for movie nights.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re trying to keep tabs on your health this summer, add this Bluetooth smart scale to your bathroom for $30 with code dealym13. More than just displaying your weight, this device will automatically sync your BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass, hydration levels, muscle mass, and more into the app, allowing you to view graphs of your progress. The promo code will take off $10, so you can use the money you save to buy a kale smoothie or something.

Preorder Sparkr Flip/Sparkr Wick | $25 | Kickstarter

While they’re hardly the only electric arc lighters out there, Power Practical’s Sparkr Mini has long been one of our favorites, due to its compact design, dual beams, and lack of high-pitched whine common in cheaper models. Now, they’re bringing the same expertise to two new form factors, and you can preorder to save.

The Sparkr Flip is a pocket-friendly, teardrop-shaped lighter with two buttons, one on the side for regular use, and a secondary one on the bottom for upside down use, which is perfect for lighting narrow candles.

Advertisement

For household use, the Sparkr Wick is a long-necked lighter, and one of the only ones of its kind with two lighting arcs. Its neck isn’t flexible, unfortunately, but it’s still great for lighting candles, gas stoves, or campfire kindling.

Both are available for $25 when you preorder from Kickstarter, or $5 less than what you’ll pay retail. You can also save more by preordering multiple lighters. They’re expected to ship in October, and would make great gifts.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to pay hundreds of dollars and fine an electrician to install cool lights over your kitchen sink: You just need $15. These OxyLED lights can stick to anything via adhesive or magnetic plates, and the included remote is also magnetized to stick to your fridge.

I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, and the diffusers double as a humidifier.



Advertisement

This Oak Leaf diffuser is just $12 (with code Q8WMVZ3K), has a mid-sized 100ml tank and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. Throw in this 6 pack of essential oils at $12, and you’re all set. Plus, these make great gifts.

If you’ve already invested a lot of money in the WeMo ecosystem, the WeMo Bridge lets you control all of your smart switches with Apple HomeKit, the upshot being that they become Siri-compatible. All you have to do is plug it into an ethernet port on your router, and you’re good to go.



Advertisement

And before you head to the comments, yes, I realize pretty much every smart home device under the sun is Alexa-compatible from the get-go, without buying extra accessories. iPhone owners like myself are owned. I get it.

$30 is $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not wise to upset a Wookiee, but you can probably play with on pretty easily. In honor of May the Fourth, and the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story release, Chewbacca, the most famous Wookiee of all time (besides Lumpy) has been memorialized in a Walk N’ Roar 12" plush doll that’ll kind of... shuffle along while roaring.



TECh

RAVPower’s newest battery pack is very similar to the reader-favorite Anker PowerCore Fusion, but with double the battery capacity (10,000mAh vs. 5,000mAh). For a battery pack that plugs directly into an AC outlet, that does mean that it might be more susceptible to falling out of worn out, loose-fitting outlets, but at $19 (with promo code KINJA066), it wouldn’t hurt to try it out.

The real appeal of these things is that you only have to take one charger with you when you travel. This can act as your wall charger at night, and your battery pack during the day, all without the need to futz with microUSB cables to recharge it.

Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code 4CAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $280 on Amazon with promo code 4CAPSULE, which is about $70 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense SE wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $48 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJASE at checkout to save.

Advertisement

Note: We posted a deal on very similar headphones a few weeks ago for a few bucks less, but this model has a splashproof coating which the last deal lacked.

Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its new Ultra and 3XL Ultra models is on sale for an all-time low prices.



Compared to the original, the Angle 3 Ultra is louder (14W vs. 10W), more water resistant (IPX6 vs. IPX5), and can pair with a second Angle 3 Ultra for true stereo sound, all good things. It’s been mostly selling for $40 since its release back in October, and today’s deal is the best discount we’ve seen.

If you want a speaker that could fill an entire backyard, the XL model is also worth considering, It has 24 watts of power and two oversized 2.75" drivers, while still boasting IPX5 splash resistance. Like the smaller model, you can also pair two of them together for stereo separation. It’s a big step up in price at $90, but that’s an all-time low.