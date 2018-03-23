Etsy’s new World of Etsy Sales Event, discounted beauty from Urban Outfitters, BOGO shirts at J.Crew Factory, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEAls

Urban Outfitters’ beauty section has everything from Anastasia Beverly Hills to MILK Makeup to CosRX and everything in between. Plus, I’d say about half of the products are a mix of indie brands and K-Beauty, so this 20% off sale, today only, is a great way to find something from a brand you’ve never tried.

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:

The Big Sales

Etsy isn’t know for having sales, but they’re going all out with this new event. Dubbed the World of Etsy Sales Event, you can explore curated “worlds” like Celestial Skies or Pet Paradise and dig through a ton of handcrafted items that are all on sale. The perfect gift or home accent is waiting for you, and it’s discounted.



The event lasts from now until the 29th, so if you have a birthday, anniversary, housewarming, or you just want to add something nice to your home, here’s your chance.

In an unprecedented move, J.Crew Factory conjured up a whole new sale for them. Right now, all women’s shirts and all men’s button-downs are buy one, get one free. That includes button-downs, blouses, tank tops, and more, all BOGO. Just add two to your cart, use the code FREESHIRTS at checkout and get your pair of shirts for the price of one.



Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, this sale is for you. Get up to 55% off a ton of styles when you use the code SORMARCH55 at checkout. Prepare for next season, or next week, at the rate we’re going on the East Coast.



What better way to get ready for the better weather than 25% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).



Note: Not everything is included, so look for the “Limited time: 25% off” banner under each product listing.



If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code KINJA35 and grab the Belmont or Bresson (including the Bresson Mesh) for 35% off.

Yes, the prices are still insanely high, but Nordstrom Rack has up to 60% off a ton of designer shoes. Versace, ALLSAINTS, rag & bone, Vince, tibi, and more luxury brands are included in this sale, so if you really want to treat yo’ self, this is the sale to do it.

Plus, they also have a ton of designer bags from Moschino, BALLY, and more that are majorly discounted.

After the fourth nor’easter, here’s hoping it starts to show signs of it actually being the correct temperature for the season. But in the mean time, if you’re planning on spending any of your time outside (on the East Coast at least), you should figure out your wardrobe. Backcountry is here to help you stay toasty (or just help you grab new gear) with 20% off any full-priced item with the code TAKEOFF20.



Note: Click the “Apply code TAKEOFF20” button in the banner at the top of the site for the promo code to be automatically applied to your cart, or click it at check out.

Home Goods

No kitchen is complete without a good set of mixing bowls, and this 10-piece stainless steel collection (five bowls and five lids) is a steal at $23. They even have measurement lines etched on the inside so you end up with <very Great British Bake-Off voice> a good bake.



Gerber’s 4.2 star-rated Paraframe knife features a unique handle that keeps weight to a minimum, and a deal that keeps its price to a minimum as well. $9 is an all-time low for this one, but it’s an add-on item, so you’ll have to add it to a larger Amazon order.



TECh

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJA15B (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).

For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.

You’ve seen smart bulbs and smart outlet switches, but what if neither of those work well for a particular lighting fixture in your house? Well, with $25 and a little wiring, you can replace any light switch with this smart one from Anker. It’s just a regular light switch, except you can control it with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home, no hub required.



Today’s price is $5 less than usual, and an all-time low, no promo code required.