Sephora’s Spring Bonus event, discounted tie dye dresses on Amazon, denim and tees on sale at H&M, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEAls

The time has come again where beauty lovers descend onto Sephora like a herd of thirsty cattle to a watering hole. It’s time... for the Spring Bonus. If you’re lucky enough to have been a VIB Rouge member, you already got a chance to take part, but if you’re not, today’s the day for VIBs and VIB Rouge members to get 15% off, and Beauty Insiders to get 10% off with the codes YAYVIB, YAYROUGE, and YAYINSIDER, respectively. Commence shopping.



There’s nothing like doing the absolute least when it comes to shaving, so why not just grab an electric razor and call it a day? They ain’t no OneBlades, but these Remington electric razors will keep your face or legs (or whatever) smooth, easily.



The Big Sales

At some point, it’ll be continuously warm enough to hike, and Marmot is thinking about getting you geared up and outside for less. Take 25% off all the apparel they carry, or if you need to re-up on your gear, it’s all 20% off too during their Friends & Family sale. Just use the code FRIENDS at checkout. It’s like Christmas for the outdoorsy people in your life.

H&M basics just got even more affordable, because they’re taking up to 30% off denim and tees for men and women for the next 24-hours only. The sale is full of staples to get you through this sort of limbo of a weather pattern we’re having and bring you straight through to summer.

Sorel is one of your favorite winter boot brands, and the Tofino was the one to beat. But if you were looking for something a little different from Sorel, this sale is for you. Take up to 60% off a couple different boot styles, including waterproof boots that you can easily wear even when it’s not gross out (whenever that’ll be). Use the code SORAPR18 at checkout.



Longchamp’s ubiquitous nylon tote isn’t the only thing they do well. Their structured bags are timeless, and Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of them on sale today. While the price tags seem to still be high, these things could last through the impending nuclear apocalypse if need be.

It may not be spaghetti strap dress season everywhere right now, but if it is, Amazon has the deals for you. It may look like there’s only two, but each listing has a plethora of colors and patterns that are pretty perfect for throwing over a bathing suit, or wearing when you really just don’t want to get dressed. Maybe if you buy one, you’ll will beach season to come sooner.



Note: As per usual with Amazon apparel, sizing and colors will dictate price but most are in the $17-$19 range. Just make sure you see the Deal of the Day countdown.

Now that the weather’s nice enough to exercise outdoors (or at least tell yourself that you will), Nordstrom Rack’s running a pretty solid sale on Adidas gear. Pick up new sneakers for men and women, plus apparel for men and women as well. And, don’t forget about the kids. It’s a good time to stock up on basics to throw on for the gym, or running errands.

It’s been a pretty long time since we’ve seen a sale on sale come from Madewell, so it’s no surprise that it comes at the perfect time to stock up on spring staples. Use the code YAY30 at checkout and get all your hip, twee sale items for an extra 30% off.

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of women’s Nubuck 247's, using the code KINJA247, for just $50 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking 30% off any order of $175+ during their Semi-Annual Event. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

Spring rain is always the hardest to dress for, but Uniqlo wants to help you out (at least for the outerwear portion). Save $10 on their “pocketable” parkas in a bunch of different colors. For $30, it’s worth grabbing a couple and throwing one in every bag you plan on using this season, just in case.

Home Goods

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $20 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. This thing adds smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $53 is an all-time low price, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

With apologies to anyone who bought it yesterday for $110, Woot just dropped the price of the AeroGarden Harvest Premium to an all-time low $100, in three different metal finishes.



Each kit comes with six seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to salad greens to full-on vegetables like tomatoes, so feel free to mix and match. The garden maintains the correct light levels to promote fast plant growth, so all you have to do is add water when it tells you to. Well that and eat the fruits vegetables of your labor, of course.

I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to bust out the ironing board. This travel steamer from TaoTronics is only $20 today with promo code KINJASTE, and unlike some other models, it stores water in the handle, rather than a bulky tank, so it can fit in just about any suitcase. It also heats up in 20 seconds, far faster than similar models, allowing you steam out all those wrinkles in no time. Plus, skipping the dry cleaner every once in a while and steaming instead can make your clothes last longer.



In what I’m sure is a complete coincidence, Amazon chose 4/20 to start taking 20% off a Doritos single serve variety pack. You’ll need to use Subscribe & Save to benefit from the coupon, but in the end, you’ll pay $14 for 40 bags in five different flavors. Just be sure to cancel after you get your first shipment, unless you want to keep receiving them.



TECh

Unless you have a charging cord handy, a USB battery pack is basically just an expensive paperweight. Luckily, that’s never a problem with today’s deal.



The Jackery Bolt (pictured above) is a little expensive at $24 for 6,000mAh (with promo code BOLT6000), but it includes a built-in Lightning and microUSB cable, so you won’t have to worry about carrying a spare. If you’re the forgetful type, that’s well worth the price premium.

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $150, but now, you can get it for just $105 this week during the company’s 4/20 sale.

Or, for just $75, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

