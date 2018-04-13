$10 mascara from Tarte Cosmetics, Urban Outfitters’ huge home sale, discounted The North Face at Backcountry, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Tarte Cosmetics just extended their Friends & Family sale another day, which means you can grab 25% off sitewide with the code TARTEBFF. But wait, there’s more. They also discounted all their mascaras (including their Lights, Camera, Lashes), so when you use that same code, they’re just $10. So today only, you can pick up name brand mascara at a drugstore price.

IT Cosmetics makes some of the best skin care-infused make up around. From their Bye Bye Redness to Bye Bye Pores, each line is created to specifically address skin care issues, while also enhancing the person’s skin with pigment. Confidence In a Cream is also a hugely underrated product. If you’ve wanted to check out the brand, use the code FRIENDS2018 and take 25% off any order of $30+, plus get free shipping.

The Big Sales

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 50% off women’s, men’s, kids, and home goods, starting at just $5. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway, but you’ll score suede or leather pieces at ungodly low prices.

It may be Spring already (Hey, 70 degree NYC weather, nice to see you), but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outerwear deal. Backcountry is marking down a bunch of The North Face styles including outerwear, accessories, and shoes. Pick up a great coat or pair of boots and save them for next winter.

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Event of the Season going on right now, you can get 20% off any order under $500, or 25% off $500+ orders, with the code EVENT18. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down, but the best part is that this sale also include sale items.



Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including some really great graphic t-shirts), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order for the whole weekend. Outfit the whole family in AIRism, or check out their newest collaboration with Marimekko and add some color to your life.



Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 25% off everything in their sale section, including their impressive home goods. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.



Alice + olivia is probably one of the most fun, interesting brands out there, adding playfulness to high-end fashion. Throw some color into your wardrobe with Nordstrom Rack’s sale on alice + olivia. Get up to 65% off a ton of really gorgeous sequins and dresses for any holiday party coming up.

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

Home Goods

Looking to revamp your place without spending a fortune (or hitting up Ikea)? Urban Outfitters has a pretty spot-on collection of furniture and they’re marking it all down by up to 40%. Beds, couches, chairs, coffee tables, decor, and more are all included, plus since it’s Friday the 13th, you’ll grab an additional 13% off your entire order.

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $200 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

Aukey took all the best features of modern LED desk lamps, and turned them into a floor lamp that can light up an entire room.



The gooseneck lamp’s built-in LED array puts out 1000 lumens with only 12W of power, which is brighter than a 60W incandescent bulb. At the press of a button, you can also toggle between three different color temperatures, which can be a boon to your productivity, or help you get to sleep at night. And best of all, you can turn a knob to choose from 20 different brightness settings.

Get it for $58 today with promo code KINJAFL5, which will save you $12.

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and you can save $20 on a popular one today on Amazon.



Unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with cooling, Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $70-$100 today after you clip the $20 coupon, depending on the size, which are only a few dollars more than prices we’ve seen during one-day Gold Box deals.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



TECh

Mechanical keyboards are many things, but small is not usually one of them. This compact model from Velocifire though cuts out all the extraneous trim to give you the full mechanical experience without taking up too much space on your desk. The keys themselves are still full sized, they just go all the way to the edge of the keyboard.



As an added bonus, it’s also wireless, which is still shockingly rare for mechanical keyboards, even in 2018. Try it out for just $35 today with promo code CMNABPPK.

Anker’s newest PowerPort travel charger includes two special ports: a regular USB port with PowerIQ 2.0 technology to deliver Quick Charge speeds to compatible devices, and a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. Despite all this power, the charger itself is very small, and includes folding prongs to take up less room in your bag.



Save $10 on yours today with promo code SUPERPD2.

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Woot’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $220, while supplies last. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.