Extra discounts from GAP, ASICS at Nordstrom Rack, discounted bathing suits and underwear from Aerie, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Stock up on all things beauty at Walgreens while it’s 25% off. Use the code PRETTY25 and get brands like NYX, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Milani, No.7, L’Oreal, and more for even less than they already are. I highly recommend the NYX Worth It mascara and the e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator.

The Big Sales

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by taking 50% off every single bathing suit, from bikini to one-piece.

Plus, shorts are included in that 50% off sale. And they’re having an 8-for-$29 underwear sale too.

Right now, GAP has a huge sale where everything is marked down up to 50% off, which is great, sure. But use the code YOUMAY to get 20% off your entire purchase. This has the usual long list of exclusions, but if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes, head over to Nordstrom Rack and pick up a new pair of ASICS. Styles for both men and women are on sale, so you can hit the pavement.

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. With 20% off sale off all their full-priced clothing, no code needed, that uniqueness is that much more affordable. Just add your favorite pieces to your cart and watch the prices drop. Plus, spend $150 and get free shipping.

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking an extra 20% off almost 4,000 sale styles for men, women, and kids. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Note: It looks like there’s a lot of exclusions, but the code does work on things. I promise.



ASOS is ready for summer with this massive sale. Take up to 60% off all the vacation styles you could possibly need. From dresses and bathing suit coverups to flip flops and hats. All you’ll need after this sale is a warm place to wear it all to.

Stuart Weitzman is one of those names that shows up on every website as the shoe brand to invest in. Right now, you can invest if your own pair during Nordstrom Rack’s Stuart Weitzman sale. Heels, sneakers, and flats are all part of the sale, and almost all of them are 50% off, so now’s the time to get to steppin’.

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of Foam Cruz sneakers, using the code KINJACRUZ for just $45 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.



Note: These were briefly $36 but seems like it was a price mistake.

The days of sunny skies are upon us, which means you probably need to get a new pair of sunglasses. Daily Steals is helping you out by taking an extra $10 off already reduced Calvin Klein sunglasses in a bunch of different styles for all face shapes. Use the code KINJACK at checkout for the extra discount.

The time is upon us to gather your gear and hit the hiking trails while the weather still holds out. Backcountry is helping you out in the gear department by discounting a ton of prAna gear. And as our Director of Performance Marketing, Zach Custer, put in an email when this deal came in: “If you don’t know, PrAna rocks.”

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection only launched a couple weeks ago, but it’s already being marked down, this week only. Pick up the only seagull-emblazoned sweater you could ever need, plus skirts, parkas, denim jackets, and more.

Home Goods

Whether you’re just starting your Philips Hue collection, or just have a few more light fixtures that need to be upgraded, Amazon’s running an unprecedented sale on refurbished Hue lights, today only.

Check this post to see all the deals featured.

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

My Pillow makes our readers’ favorite pillows, and Woot is offering a rare deal today that should help your wallet rest easy.



For between $33 and $35, you’ll get a My Pillow in the sizes of your choice, with either medium or firm fill. These aren’t exactly the same as the pillows that won our Co-op—they’re gusseted, meaning there’s a piece of fabric stretching around the edge of the pillow, rather than the top and bottom being sewn into each other—but the patented fill is the same.

I’m sure we’ll get some commenters on this post (I cordially invite you to not be that person, but whatever, live your life) that say “just use a knife to cut your fruits and vegetables.” And yes, I’m aware that you can, in fact, use a knife to cut fruits and vegetables. But for anyone who wants to spend as little time cooking as possible, the KitchenAid Gourmet 3-in-1 Chop & Slice lets you dice and slice entire veggies with just one firm press of your palm. It’s dishwasher safe to boot, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today.



Want to screen print t-shirts, kids’ soccer jerseys, or other arts and crafts at home? The Cricut Easy Press offers a giant heating pad that makes the process way simpler than an iron. It rarely sells for under $130, and has never been below $120 on Amazon, but today, you can grab it for $106.



LED desk lamps with USB charging ports are so 2017 - it’s all about Qi pads now. This lamp from TaoTronics has adjustable color temperature and brightness, looks great, and most importantly, has a base that doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone. It’ll even charge an iPhone wirelessly at 7.5W, its maximum speed, and there’s also a USB charging port on the back so you can plug in a tablet as well.



For all you’re getting, its regular $60 price tag is honestly pretty fair, but promo code KINJAD43 will bring that down to $45 today.

If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, the Thermapen yet, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.

You can pick up a smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

Why are they hosting something called the “Start of Spring sale” in May, essentially the summer? I have no clue. They’re thermometer makers, not meteorologist.



TECh

So you want to try a standing desk in 2018, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy a discounted monitor riser, and sit or stand whenever you feel like it. Just don’t be too smug about it.

These risers arrive fully assembled, and just sit on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use the integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

The ED-258 has enough space on top for two large monitors, and an oversized keyboard and mouse area too, so you can fit even the most obnoxiously large mechanical keyboard. $160 is the best price we’ve seen, and $40 less than the last time we posted it, but it’s only available today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are precious few battery packs out there with USB-C power delivery, and this 26,500mAh model from Aukey is one of the biggest and most affordable we’ve seen.



In addition to the two standard USB output ports, the USB-C port works as both an input and high-speed output port that can charge a 12" MacBook at full speed. It’s pretty huge, but 26,500mAh should be enough juice to power your devices for hours or days on end. Just be sure to use promo code FORMOMP7 at checkout to get it for $56.