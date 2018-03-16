Urban Decay at Nordstrom Rack, buy one, get one free spring styles from Aerie, St. Patrick’s Day discounts at ASOS, and more lead Friday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Stila Cosmetics is one of those brands you stumble upon at Sephora and become instantly devoted to. They also make your favorite eyeliner by a very wide margin. So, if you’re a Stila loyalist, or if you’ve been wanting to try them out, use the code LUCKY on their site and grab 20% off sitewide, plus free shipping.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Urban Decay wants you to spend Friday stocking up on all your makeup needs during their sale on Nordstrom Rack. Some stuff is already sold out, but there’s plenty still to pick up, like the DIY-er’s Metal Meets Matte Vice Lip Palette.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week features:



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Today’s the first day of their Spring Sale, with deals for under $1. I recently fell in love with their Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Liquid Highlighter (though they aren’t included in the sale), which I highly recommend.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

American Eagle’s Aerie brand doesn’t just do bras and underwear, they do loungewear too. And if you want to stock up on sweatshirts and joggers to lay around he house in, they’re having a buy one, get one free sale on all their spring styles, bras included. Just add two styles to your cart to see the discount.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Today only, they’re giving you 20% off all their women’s styles, including shoes and beauty products, with the coder TAKE20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring is almost here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 20% off sitewide in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. Use the code LUCKYCHARM at checkout and pick up clothing, shoes, even beauty products for 20% off.

Photo: Isabella Jusková (Unsplash)

Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful ecotourism destinations on the planet, and for those of us in the U.S., it’s not that hard to get to. And with this customizable travel package from TripMasters (in partnership with TravelZoo), it’s more affordable than you might think.



Compared to other travel packages we’ve written about recently, this one offers a lot more flexibility, but also a ton of variance in price. Deals start at $779 per person leaving from Orlando, but you can pick pretty much any airport you want, and the site will price it out for you. I managed to find a six-night trip leaving from Raleigh-Durham for under $1,000 per person, for example.

Once you’re there, you’ll spend at least three nights (you can add more) at a hotel of your choice near Arenal Volcano, and three nights (again, customizable) near Monteverde Cloud Forest (pictured). Each package includes your flights, airport transfers, hotels, and transportation between your two destinations. Just don’t forget your camera!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Nordstorm Rack really loves taking extra discounts off their clearance section. Right now, all women’s clearance clothing is an extra 40% off (price as marked) which means you can stock up on designer clothes for under $100. There are t-shirts for like, $5. Is it better than a Clear the Rack sale? You decide.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with 40% off sitewide (including sale styles). Use the code BIGSALE40 and you can grab plenty of pairs for under $10, so you really have no excuse not to get more than one.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I continue to say this over and over again until you listen. The BEST TIME to buy winter apparel and boots is before and after the season starts. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of styles from The North Face, so you can stay warm now (if you need to) or just be prepared for next winter.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The in-house brands of Urban Outfitters are surprisingly good. And with the 25% off all Urban Outfitters sandals, it’s the perfect time to try it out. There’s a surprising amount to choose from with tons of different styles from slides to lace up.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s finally light enough after work to feel like you can go outside. And if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is taking an extra 20% off sale items with the code XTRA20. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you an extra 40% off their entire sale section, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code EXTRA40. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.



Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Believe it or not, the first day of spring is next Tuesday, and you can be ready with Amazon’s one-day sale on outdoor seating.



Inside, you’ll find deals on folding chairs, recliners, swinging benches, and even, uh, an outdoor storage box that you can sit on top of. There’s a seat here to fit every budget, so get your order in, and hope the weather cooperates.

Photo: Amazon

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that? Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out. Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for an all-time low $19 with promo code L5IMQBFO, down from its usual $30. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

GIF

If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options are about to get a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade will officially launch in retail this month, but you can still preorder through Indiegogo Indemand to save 10% on a single blade, or 15% on two.

Score the best price ever on this 18-piece food storage set with snapping lids. These microwave and dishwasher containers are selling for a couple bucks less than usual, so if you’re in the market for some new leftover containers, I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.



Photo: Amazon

Just in time for picnic season, four different sizes of AO brand coolers are on sale for the best prices in about a year today.



These were a finalist in our best cooler reader poll, and it’s easy to see why. All four are guaranteed to keep ice frozen for 24 hours in 120 degree weather (editor’s note: JFC what are you doing in 120 degree weather?), and they also feature a side pocket for snacks. All you have to do is pick the size you want.

TECh

Silhouette Portrait 2 Starter Bundle | $140 | Amazon

Similar to a Cricut machine, this Silhouette Portrait 2 precisely cuts fabric, paper, foam, vinyl, and more so you don’t have to pick up the scissors. You plug into your computer with a USB cable, and this starter pack comes with 50 pre-made designs, 24 sketch pens, and 2 cutting mats. Today’s price is a good $60 less than usual, so go ahead, make Pinterest proud.