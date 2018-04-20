Kick off 4/20 with deals on a popular vape, an automatic herb garden, Nintendo Switch controllers, and a lot more.

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $150, but now, you can get it for just $105 this week during the company’s 4/20 sale.

Or, for just $75, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you have a charging cord handy, a USB battery pack is basically just an expensive paperweight. Luckily, that’s never a problem with today’s deal.



Advertisement

The Jackery Bolt (pictured above) is a little expensive at $24 for 6,000mAh (with promo code BOLT6000), but it includes a built-in Lightning and microUSB cable, so you won’t have to worry about carrying a spare. If you’re the forgetful type, that’s well worth the price premium.

Photo: Amazon

Traveling with the Apple Watch is kind of a pain. The charging cable is awkward to pack up in a bag, and without a proper nightstand charging dock, it’s all too easy to knock your watch off the puck at night.



Advertisement

But the Twelve South TimePorter solves both of these problems at once, acting as both a cable manager and a nightstand holder in one. There’s also a dedicated space inside for Apple’s 5W USB adapter, because why not? $32's as cheap as it’s ever been (after you clip the $7.50 coupon), and it might just be worth it if you’re on the road a lot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $25 today with promo code LTC9MR54.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJA44O (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).

For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.

Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, this 64GB Samsung microSD card is down to its lowest price today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Harman Kardon is best known for high-end home theater audio equipment and headphones, but did you know they make Bluetooth speakers too? The Esquire 2 has an attractively slim form factor, but is actually packing four drivers under the grill, which is two more than you’d find in most Bluetooth speakers.



The gold model is down to $65 on Amazon today, an all-time low.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Photo: Anker

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get the 10' model (in all four colors) for just $13 with promo code ANKER823. I have a similar 10' Anker cable running behind my couch, and it offers tons of slack so I can lounge while I charge, and it’s tough enough to be repeatedly eaten by the Roomba with no repercussions. Five stars would recommend.

Anker’s SoundCore line dominated our Kinja Co-Op for best Bluetooth speaker, and the extra-portable SoundCore Mini just got its best discount ever.



Advertisement

I have one of these at home, and while it obviously doesn’t sound quite as good as the full-sized SoundCore, it’s surprisingly loud and clear for the size. And despite its diminutive size (picture a soda can cut in half), it features 66' Bluetooth range, can run for a whopping 15 hours on a charge, and even includes a microSD card slot for loading up some local tunes. Just use promo code R46TM4H9 at checkout to get it for $18.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

With apologies to anyone who bought it yesterday for $110, Woot just dropped the price of the AeroGarden Harvest Premium to an all-time low $100, in three different metal finishes.



Advertisement

Each kit comes with six seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to salad greens to full-on vegetables like tomatoes, so feel free to mix and match. The garden maintains the correct light levels to promote fast plant growth, so all you have to do is add water when it tells you to. Well that and eat the fruits vegetables of your labor, of course.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know, I know. $280 is a lot to spend on an air purifier. Let alone a refurbished one. But come on, look at this thing. With no visible blades, you could put your arm straight through the Dyson Cool Link. It also has a true HEPA filtration system (those don’t come cheap, even from other manufacturers), and with built-in Wi-Fi, you can even control it and monitor your room’s air quality from your phone, even if you’re away from home.



Just note that today’s deal is only available today, or until sold out.

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $20 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. This thing adds smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We all know that hang-drying clothes is better for them in the long run than using a dryer, but it’s just such a pain to find places to hang them all. This $22 rack (with code NJ4JBOD8) looks to solve that with two tiers of drying racks, built-in clothes hangers, and a fold-up design that allows it to fit into the corner beside your washing machine when not in use.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to bust out the ironing board. This travel steamer from TaoTronics is only $20 today with promo code KINJASTE, and unlike some other models, it stores water in the handle, rather than a bulky tank, so it can fit in just about any suitcase. It also heats up in 20 seconds, far faster than similar models, allowing you steam out all those wrinkles in no time. Plus, skipping the dry cleaner every once in a while and steaming instead can make your clothes last longer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In what I’m sure is a complete coincidence, Amazon chose 4/20 to start taking 20% off a Doritos single serve variety pack. You’ll need to use Subscribe & Save to benefit from the coupon, but in the end, you’ll pay $14 for 40 bags in five different flavors. Just be sure to cancel after you get your first shipment, unless you want to keep receiving them.

Screenshot: Pop Chart Lab

Pop Chart’s newest poster is straight 🔥



It’s every emoji, all of them. Your 🏠 will never look better. Your friends will be like 🙀 while you 😏

Advertisement

Save 20% today with promo code FACEOFF, so 💰💰💰💰💰 becomes 💰💰💰💰. That 20% applies to frames and mounts too, so don’t skimp.

Photo: Amazon (Think)

Give your desk or apartment a little marquee with this $20 one from THINK. At that price, think of it as less than a cent for every slightly questionable word choice you’ll come up with because it comes with 265 letters, numbers, and emojis. Just think of all the curse words and sexual innuendos via emoji you could dream up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two.



Advertisement

This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort.

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $52, it’s tough to complain. Just be sure to use code 20KINJADEAL at checkout to save 20%.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chemical Guys makes some of the most popular car detailing products on the market, and Amazon’s currently taking 30% off several soaps, waxes, tire and glass cleaners, and more. Just note that the prices listed on this page don’t include the discount, so you won’t see the deal until checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $7 fan has a built in battery pack, so you can use it outdoors, or fold it up and set it on your desk at work. Depending on the speed, that battery pack will last you between three and 10 hours, and since it uses USB, it’s easy to recharge in a pinch. Just be sure to use promo code G7QIHIW7 at checkout to save 50%.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

There are a couple different homemade fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four bits that fit into any drill, and grip onto screw making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter NJNWSJG3 at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may not be spaghetti strap dress season everywhere right now, but if it is, Amazon has the deals for you. It may look like there’s only two, but each listing has a plethora of colors and patterns that are pretty perfect for throwing over a bathing suit, or wearing when you really just don’t want to get dressed. Maybe if you buy one, you’ll will beach season to come sooner.



Advertisement

Note: As per usual with Amazon apparel, sizing and colors will dictate price but most are in the $17-$19 range. Just make sure you see the Deal of the Day countdown.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s nothing like doing the absolute least when it comes to shaving, so why not just grab an electric razor and call it a day? They ain’t no OneBlades, but these Remington electric razors will keep your face or legs (or whatever) smooth, easily.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking 30% off any order of $175+ during their Semi-Annual Event. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Now that the weather’s nice enough to exercise outdoors (or at least tell yourself that you will), Nordstrom Rack’s running a pretty solid sale on Adidas gear. Pick up new sneakers for men and women, plus apparel for men and women as well. And, don’t forget about the kids. It’s a good time to stock up on basics to throw on for the gym, or running errands.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The weather is actually pretty nice right now, and Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to enjoy it. Take up to 65% off a bunch of jackets, vests (including the awesome Ghost Whisperer Vest), and more from their Web Specials section. Use the code MHWAPR65 and checkout to get the discount. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it couldl certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25 with $5 off promo code STAPRILSALE.

Screenshot: Humble

Whether you’re actively planning a trip, or just like reading travel books for the escapism, you’ll want to check out Humble’s collaboration with Lonely Planet.



Advertisement

You can pay what you want for up to 20 DRM-free travel ebooks, including guides to specific locations, and books focusing on specific topics like beer tourism, or learning languages. Just note that you’ll have to pay at least $15 to get all of the books, but you can get a few of them by contributing just $1.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re a Prime member who’s never had a Kindle Unlimited membership before, you can get three months of the service right now for just $2. That gives you unlimited access to over a million ebooks and magazines, including thousands with Audible narration. Just note that after three months, you’ll automatically renew at the standard $10 per month, so be sure to cancel your membership if you don’t want it to continue.

I know people get excited over the extended cut of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but the theatrical version is an absolute steal at $12, and won’t require you to take a week off of work to watch it. That’s the best price we’ve seen since the holidays, when it briefly dropped to $6.

Photo: Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player (or two, for certain games) by picking up an extra set of Joy-Con. $63 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, but we don’t expect it to last long.

God of War [Digital] | $54 | Green Man Gaming

God of War is out today, and if you own a PS4, you should absolutely play it. If you avoided the 20% preorder discount because you prefer to buy digitally, or if you just want to be able to play it this weekend without waiting for delivery, Green Man Gaming is taking 10% off digital copies right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the game.



From Amazon:

“The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.”

Advertisement

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $55 is an all-time low price, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering a $10 discount on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. That’s within $5 of the best price we’ve seen, and the best deal Amazon’s ever listed on the physical copy (previous deals have been on the digital download).

Screenshot: Amazon

If you never played the original Shadow of the Colossus, or even if you did, it’s worth picking up the remaster for your PS4, especially for an all-time low $30. If you’re suffering from Breath of the Wild withdrawals, this should scratch a lot of the same itches.



Photo: Amazon

$13 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYKM3 at checkout to save $4.



Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.

Advertisement

So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

