TOP TECH DEALS

While most mechanical gaming keyboards look like props from bad sci-fi movies, Logitech’s G610 would look right at home in an office, and Amazon’s offering up the red switch model for just $70 today, the best price since the holiday season.

Despite its nondescript look, the G610 still includes per-key customizable backlighting and programmable macros. Plus, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for any keyboard with genuine Cherry MX switches.

Can’t remember what a red switch is? Lifehacker has a great explainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ebay’s flash coupons lately have been mostly limited to a handful of select sellers, today only, they’re bringing back a truly sitewide deal.



Promo code PSPRING20 will take 20% off nearly any $25+ eBay order (gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a $100 savings cap. That includes everything from vacuums on Dyson’s official storefront (which are usually subject to a $50 savings cap), to video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.

It’ll even work on today’s eBay deal of the day - a PlayStation VR Doom bundle with a bonus DualShock 4 and a copy of Resident Evil Biohazard.

Graphic: Amazon

If you already use a magnetic smartphone car mount, you can put that plate behind your phone to use at your desk with UGREEN’s gorgeous stand. Normally $11-$12, you can get it for just $9 with promo code PAQCE2CP today. I have a similar product sitting on my desk right now, and absolutely love it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nexus 6P was one of the most popular Android phones of 2015-2016, and now, you can get it for just $240-$260 from Amazon’s Gold Box. For even less, you can also opt for the Nexus 5X, which is lower specced, but still a solid phone. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.



Update: As many of you have pointed out, Google announced that these phones won’t receive updates to Android P, so keep that in mind before you buy.

Photo: Amazon

The original reader-favorite Yi action cam has spawned an entire product line, and the new entry level model just got its biggest discount yet.



The Yi Discovery lacks the electronic image stabilization of the more expensive Yi Lite, and can only take 8 MP stills compared to 16 MP, but they both shoot 4K/20 and 1080/60 footage, and at just $48 with promo code FBYFC3CQ, the Discovery is worth checking out if you just need a rugged camera that can handle the basics.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s PowerLine+ cables are nylon-braided, ultra-durable, and just feel awesome to use, and you can save on either a single Lightning cable (with a cool pouch) or two USB 3.0 to USB-C cables today. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and remember that these deals are only available on the red cords.

Photo: Amazon

If I have one complaint about my iPhone X, it’s that its battery life doesn’t quite match up to my old 7 Plus. If that’s been a hangup for you as well, ZeroLemon’s new case should just about double your battery life for just $24 with promo code 7BZM54BB. Even at that low price, the case has Qi charging built in, so you’ll still be able to use your wireless charging pads.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $24, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $8 (with code MINISG20), about as small as these things can possibly be.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1500 today on MassDrop ($100 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.



Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



You can choose from an RGB or plain white strip today on Amazon for $12 or less, and if that’s too long for your TV, you can actually cut it to length.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $19.



Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.]

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A heated cushion...what’s the big deal, you say? Well, this one is powered by USB, meaning you can take it anywhere.



If your office is constantly kept too cold <cough>, plug this into your computer or any other USB port, and you have a heated seat. If you’re going to an outdoor sporting event, just bring along a USB battery pack, and you’ll have a warmer, softer seat. Sheets too cold? Plug this in at your nightstand and throw it under your covers before bed. It’s a dead simple device, but the fact that it doesn’t need a wall outlet makes it so much more versatile than the competition. Just use code MYNT2450 to save a few bucks at checkout.

Speaking of the competition, Amazon’s running a Gold Box deal on several PureRelief heating pads today as well. They’re all AC-powered, of course, but they do provide some extra options, and might be worth a look.

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, there’s a good chance you’ve eaten sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and Amazon’s here to help with a $122 deal on the newest Wi-Fi version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird and vaguely alchemical, but the result is meat (and other stuff, too!) that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



We saw this for slightly less around Deals Week, but by any other measure, this is a fantastic deal if you’ve been meaning to pick one up.

Update: Coupon code expired, sorry! But, this air fryer is just $8 more, and has a solid 4.5-star rating.

This $60 air fryer (with promo code 777HYPUA) circulates hot air around your food, achieving golden, fried crispiness with up to 80% less oil.

This model has a temperature range between 170 and 400 degrees, and is ideal for cooking chicken wings, roasted veggies, and, most notably, french fries. Just imagine, you can add the perfect amount of salt, and won’t have to wait in line at the drive-thru. So, what are you waiting for?

The original Dash Egg Cooker was one of the fastest items to ever join our bestseller pantheon, and now, you can score the Deluxe model for just $26. This is the same Dash our readers know and love, but now it can cook a full dozen eggs at once, rather than just six.



Essential oils seem to have a million uses, like keeping your trash from smelling, deterring cockroaches, alleviating migraines, calming anxiety, and tons more. Pick up this 9-count box for just $13 with promo code 32BLISS1 and start making your yoga instructor proud.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Obviously, there are better and more feature-packed meat smokers out there, but if you’re just curious about the process, this Char-Broil is a fine starter model. And if you’re the DIY type, there are even some easy modifications you could implement to improve it. The Deluxe model costs twice as much as the standard ($60 vs. $120), but it also has more than double the cooking space.



Pier1 Imports is running a sitewide sale this weekend with the classic buy more, save more model. You’ll save $15 off any $100 purchase, $40 off any $200 purchase, and $100 off any $400 purchase.

So, fill your basket with Easter decor, furniture, rugs, and bedding, because everything on their site is part of the sale, including already-discounted items. Just use code GETMORE at checkout to see the savings.

You can get our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $63, as long as you don’t mind that the box has been opened. You guys love the Classic Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds and is crazy accurate.



Advertisement

What does Open Box mean? According to the website, Open Box items include sales demos, customer returns, cosmetic seconds, slightly damaged packaging, and refurbished units. But, they do include all the usual instructions, calibration certificate, and a full warranty.

They have a couple of colors to pick from, but supply is limited, so don’t wait for this deal to cool down.

These solar-powered, motion-sensing LED lights are great for scaring off robbers and helping you find the keyhole on your front door, and Mpow will sell you two for $17 today with code DM6C74VS. The best part? Absolutely no wiring is required.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing night lights have long been popular among our readers for lighting up dark closets, hallways, and cabinets, and you can get two of them for just $12 today.



These particular T-02 lights are pleasantly warm tinted, which is especially nice at night when you’re stumbling to the bathroom but don’t want to blast your eyes with blue light. Just use promo code YR2EJ335 at checkout to save a few bucks.

3/9 Update: Today is the last day!

Amazon is here to help jump start your spring cleaning efforts. For a limited time, if you book a deep cleaning from Amazon Home Services, you’ll get $15 off at checkout. It’s as simple as that. Every deep cleaning service includes the following:

Includes deep cleaning of all rooms in your home

Bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet cleaning

Kitchen counters, floor, and range/cooktop cleaning

Washing all window interiors and countertops (walls not included)

Trash removal to your outdoor cans

Pro will provide cleaning supplies

You can also add the insides of your fridge and oven, or the insides of your kitchen cabinets for an additional fee.

After you complete your purchase, you’ll have 90 days to redeem, so you can pick whatever time works best for you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This sold out for a bit, but it’s back in stock now.

If you’re curious to give Soylent a try, but don’t want to commit, this Amazon Sample Box is for you.



Pay $6 up front for three bottles (a cacao, a vanilla, and a Coffiest), and you’ll get a $6 credit to spend on a future Soylent purchase from Amazon. Even if you don’t end up using that credit though, $2 per bottle is a solid price, and this is the cheapest way to try multiple flavors.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Amazon’s also running a 25% coupon on full-sized Soylent orders, so you can stock up on your favorite flavor.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

These highly-rated air-freshening bags contain activated charcoal, and are believed to remove funky smells, mold, and bacteria from the air without harmful chemicals or fragrances. This deal is on a 5-pack of bags, so you can spread them around your house, throw one in a gym bag, and one in your car.

Unlike other air fresheners, these last for a full two years before needing to be replace. These typically sell for $25+, and are discounted to $22 today.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Clip the coupon to save 25% on your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.

The original flavor also comes in powdered form now, which is also available with the aforementioned coupon.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

$100 might seem like a lot to invest in a toothbrush, but the Oral-B Pro 7500 includes multiple brushing modes, a Bluetooth connection that gives you real time feedback and advice on your phone, and even an LED ring built into the handle that glows in different colors to tell you when it’s time to switch quadrants, or when you’re brushing too hard.



Advertisement

$100 is as cheap as we’ve ever seen this model, just be sure to clip the $30 coupon to see the deal at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $34 pillow includes four rotating massage nodes and infrared heating, though you’ll have to plug it into the wall, unlike Mynt’s more expensive battery-operated massagers. But even so, it’s better than using the gross massage chairs at your local mall.

GIF

Get ready for the Dundee awards with a sitewide sale from Keds. Just use promo code INSIDER at checkout to save 20% on any full-priced order of $50 or more. If you need some inspiration, Jillian really likes their latest collaboration with Rifle Paper Co., which seems perfectly suited for the start of spring.

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months. These are already on sale by virtue of being in the Outlet section, but promo code MARCH20 will take an extra 20% off at checkout.

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head this year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 20% off deal.



Over on Amazon, you can also browse the entire collection, and get any pair you want for just $24 with promo code PRMARCH2. That includes ever popular aviator-styles like “The Commando” and “The Dealer.”

Note: Be sure to click on the Men or Women tag to see all of the styles - Privé’s main Amazon landing page only shows you a small selection of options.

Philips OneBlade + 2 Replacement Blades | $33 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

We didn’t think Philips OneBlade deals could get better than the $17 price tag we saw around Black Friday, but I think this actually has it beat.

Amazon’s currently listing the OneBlade plus two replacement blades (a $25 value) for just $33 after a $10 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $2 less than the regular price of the OneBlade by itself, with no replacements.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 20% from all their clothing, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRING20 at checkout to see your total descend.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Felicia Day’s top-selling memoir is just $4 on Audidble today (or free if you’re a member, of course), and a great buy for anyone interested in internet culture. She even narrates it herself.



The instant New York Times bestseller from “queen of the geeks” Felicia Day, You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost) is a “relentlessly funny and surprisingly inspirational” (Forbes.com) memoir about her unusual upbringing, her rise to internet stardom, and embracing her weirdness to find her place in the world.

At just $3, this Kindle version of The Hobbit won’t even put even a hobbit-sized hole in your wallet.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s latest bundle features over 18 DIY instructional books and magazines from Make:. As the publication’s name might suggest, most of these focus on teaching you the skills you need to run science experiments, build model rockets, design drones, or even build a better home. As always, you can name your own price, but the titles are spread across four different price tiers.

Mario is getting the Zelda treatment this year with his own hardcover encyclopedia, and preorders on Amazon are currently marked down to $26, from the MSRP of $40. The limited edition, which comes with an item block slipcase and randomized cover, is also on sale for $48, down from its launch price of $80.

Whichever one you choose, it doesn’t come out until October, but if you preorder now, you’ll automatically get the best price Amazon lists between the moment you order and the day it’s released.

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Update: Back in stock from LEGO.com.

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

It’s been out of stock for quite some time (hence the $1,000+ going rate on eBay), but if you activate hyperdrive and set a course for LEGO.com, you can snag it for its $800 MSRP right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The $224 model is sold out, but you can use the same PSPRING20 promo code to get this listing (also available in neon) for $260. That’s the second best deal we’ve ever seen on the Switch, after, of course, the one from this morning.

There are a lot of great deals you could build with today’s eBay sitewide coupon, but this deserves a special shout out. Use promo code PSPRING20 to drop this already-discounted Nintendo Switch down to $224 , with no sales tax for most, easily the best deal we’ve seen on Nintendo’s latest and greatest.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ebay’s big sitewide coupon isn’t supposed to work on gift cards, but apparently, that doesn’t apply to Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus memberships don’t count as gift cards. Use code PSPRING20 at checkout to save 20% on either card.

You won’t have to avoid Mr. Fischoeder’s rent money requests after you buy this Bob’s Burger Monopoly game, because today’s price of $29 is the lowest ever.

Update: This deal is back, if you missed it a couple of weeks ago.

LEGO’s Women of NASA set launched late last year, and it won’t stay in orbit forever, so you might want to grab it while you can for an all-time low $20.



The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

