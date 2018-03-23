Custom laptop sleeves, terrific wireless headphones, and a popular Gerber knife lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web. Have a great weekend!



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

Photo: Amazon

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code. Needless to say, these also make for a fantastic Valentine’s Day gift.

Photo: Amazon

Peak Design’s Everyday messenger bag is our readers’ favorite camera bag, but finding a decent deal on it is like getting a shot of a weasel riding a woodpecker. So if it’s been on your wish list, be sure to grab one today from MassDrop, starting at $185. Even on sale, it’s a splurge, but it comes with a lifetime warranty, and it should last you for years and years.

Photo: Amazon

Update: We’re having some trouble with this code right now, but will update you if we get it working.

Advertisement

We’ve seen other oversized mouse pads before, but I have to say, built-in leather kickstands for your phone are a pretty unique touch. They fold flat into the mat when you don’t need them too, so your mouse can glide unabated. Use promo code VOGEK136 to get it for $15.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJA15B (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $14 is the best price Amazon’s listed since last July.

Photo: Amazon

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only), and you can save $10 on it today with promo code TECHBP34.



Advertisement

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

If you’re only using Qi for overnight charging and don’t need the faster speeds, this iClever pad is also a great deal. Just use code ICWL1299 to get the deal.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $30, why not give this one a try? Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, Samsung’s 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale today. I have the 128GB card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Top Home Deals

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code V7UY5UF7), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.

Advertisement

The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon is discounting their brand of cleaning products up to 50% today for Prime members. The sale includes multi packs of liquid laundry detergent, laundry detergent pods, and all-purpose cleaner, all made with at least 91% natural ingredients. The liquid laundry detergent will last you 106 loads of laundry, which is pretty impressive for $16.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gerber’s 4.2 star-rated Paraframe knife features a unique handle that keeps weight to a minimum, and a deal that keeps its price to a minimum as well. $9 is an all-time low for this one, but it’s an add-on item, so you’ll have to add it to a larger Amazon order.

Photo: Amazon

No kitchen is complete without a good set of mixing bowls, and this 10-piece stainless steel collection (five bowls and five lids) is a steal at $23. They even have measurement lines etched on the inside so you end up with <very Great British Bake-Off voice> a good bake.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Not only are metal drinking straws an easy way to class up your drink, they’re also much better for the environment than disposable plastic straws. I use one every day. For a limited time, get a pack of 12 (six bent and six straight) for just $8 with code SGPR79OP.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2017, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore, it just needs to recharge over USB. This flexible neck model is just $10 with code TEKPK6SU, is perfectly designed for lighting candles, and can spark 400 times on a charge from its 220mAh battery.



Advertisement

And in case you missed it last week, our favorite arc lighter, the Power Practical Sparkr Mini, is still down to $19 with code L5IMQBFO. This is an updated model of the Sparkr which fixes an issue that caused the its flashlight to turn on in your pocket, and it also doesn’t make a high-pitched whine like most competing products.

Photo: Amazon

Before you do any electrical work around the house, you might want to pick up this outlet tester for $5 with code QAXI6QOK. A series of three lights correspond to a handy chart printed right on the device, telling you if the outlet is properly grounded, has reversed polarity, and more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Within $1 of its all-time-low price, this 10-piece Cuisinart stainless steel set will be a huge upgrade if you’re still rocking those pots and pans you bought for your first apartment.



Advertisement

Built with aluminum sandwiched in between durable stainless steel, these pans heat up quickly and evenly and won’t be too hard to clean. This set hasn’t been this cheap since last August, so if you’re in the market, I wouldn’t hesitate.

Update: If you missed these a couple of weeks ago, now they’re even cheaper, just $9.

Advertisement

Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $9.

If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.6-star rating with over 2,000 reviews.

Photo: Amazon

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yesterday’s 15% sitewide discount is over and done with, but eBay’s still running a 20% promo code for a variety of home goods sellers, most notably Dyson.

Advertisement

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRETTYDAY including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200, perfectly maxing out the discount at $50. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PRETTYDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including eBags, Puma, Worx, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

In less than a year, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the newer models just got its best discount ever.



Advertisement

The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for around $40 is worth checking out, if you ask me.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder one of them is in our bestsellers club. Today’s $7 deal (with code NYLQKZ8Q) also happens to be the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

Photo: Great Value Vacations

This vacation package is basically your chance to recreate the movie Sideways, except in Portugal, and hopefully less melancholy.



Advertisement

Rates start at $1,474 per person (prices vary based on departure date and airport), and include roundtrip flights to Portugal, six hotel nights across three different cities, breakfasts, a rental car, some wine tastings, and even a river cruise. Just make sure you bring a suitcase big enough to fit a few bottles of vinho for your trip back.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to get ready for the better weather than 25% off at the Under Armour Outlet? Pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).



Advertisement

Note: Not everything is included, so look for the “Limited time: 25% off” banner under each product listing.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In an unprecedented move, J.Crew Factory conjured up a whole new sale for them. Right now, all women’s shirts and all men’s button-downs are buy one, get one free. That includes button-downs, blouses, tank tops, and more, all BOGO. Just add two to your cart, use the code FREESHIRTS at checkout and get your pair of shirts for the price of one.

It’s an axe. It’s a saw. It’s cheaper than ever.

Off Grid Tools’ Survival Axe incorporates a 6" fold-out saw blade, a hammer head, hex sockets, a window breaker, a seatbelt cutter, and naturally, a bottle opener, all into one tool that looks like a prop from your favorite action movie. Today’s deal is the best we’ve ever seen, so grab one before they’re all chopped down.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Canvas and leather is always a winning combo, and this $40 backpack uses them to great effect. There’s enough space inside for a 17" laptop, plus a ton of pockets, and even nice touches like magnetic snaps and a leather side handle. Get it for $40 today with promo code CELYYDWZ.

Philips OneBlade + 2 Replacement Blades | $27 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

Update: Temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it for this price, and get it once Amazon has more available.

Advertisement

We didn’t think Philips OneBlade deals could get better than the $17 price tag we saw around Black Friday, but I think this actually has it beat.



Amazon’s currently listing the OneBlade plus two replacement blades for just $27 after a $10 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $8 less than the regular price of the OneBlade by itself, with no replacements. And even if you already own a OneBlade, this is only $2 more than buying two replacement heads by themselves, and you’re actually getting three blades, plus another shaver.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear.

Photo: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code KINJA35 and grab the Belmont or Bresson (including the Bresson Mesh) for 35% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

After the fourth nor’easter, here’s hoping it starts to show signs of it actually being the correct temperature for the season. But in the mean time, if you’re planning on spending any of your time outside (on the East Coast at least), you should figure out your wardrobe. Backcountry is here to help you stay toasty (or just help you grab new gear) with 20% off any full-priced item with the code TAKEOFF20.



Advertisement

Note: Click the “Apply code TAKEOFF20” button in the banner at the top of the site for the promo code to be automatically applied to your cart, or click it at check out.

Top Media Deals

Long after the ice caps have melted and the rainforests have been eliminated, you’ll be able to rewatch hours upon hours of Earth porn that you bought for just $15.

Top Gaming Deals

Preorder Far Cry 5 | $48 | Amazon | Prime members only

Preorder Far Cry 5 + $10 Rewards Certificate | Best Buy | Gamers Club Unlocked members only

Far Cry takes on white working class voters with next week’s release of Far Cry 5, meaning you only have a few days left to preorder and save 20% with Amazon Prime. As always, the discount only works on physical copies of the game, and you won’t see the discount until you get to checkout.

Advertisement

If you’re a Gamers Club Unlocked member at Best Buy, you can get the same deal, plus a $10 rewards certificate as well.

Image: Nintendo

As far as I’m concerned, the Switch port of Rocket League is up there with fire and the wheel in terms of greatest inventions of all-time. The ability to play a few rounds in the palm of your hand just makes it that much more addictive, and don’t get my started on Samus’s gunship car. Download it for $15 today, or $5 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes its own DualShock charging stand now, and you can grab one for an all-time low $14 today. Sure, you could just plug in a couple of microUSB cables, but this is way cleaner.

GIF GIF: Kotaku

If you haven’t picked up Monster Hunter: World yet (and you really should!), Amazon has it marked down to $45 on PS4 right now, the best deal we’ve seen so far.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You know the guy that makes The Oatmeal webcomic? He does card games too, and this family-friendly card game is cheaper than ever.



Advertisement

Bears vs. Babies is probably worth $20 just for the furry box, but once you open it up, you’ll find a monster-building game that you can get through in just 20 minutes.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s back with a good old fashioned games bundle, and you can download all of the titles for as little as $15.



Advertisement

The Humble Jumbo Bundle 11 includes nine games and DLC packs as of now, with more set to unlock for all purchasers in about a week. Highlights include Tropico 5, Orwell, and Kingdom: New Lands, but the marquee game is Obduction, from the creators of Myst. As always, you get to pick how much you pay, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Photography

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Philips Norelco OneBlade and 2 Pack Replacement Heads | $27 | Amazon | After $10 Off Coupon

Camping & Outdoors

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Preorder Far Cry 5 | $48 | Amazon | Prime members only

Preorder Far Cry 5 + $10 Rewards Certificate | Best Buy | Gamers Club Unlocked members only

Switch