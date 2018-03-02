The most popular sous-vide circulator, discounted string lights, and horse head masks lead off Friday’s best deals from around the web. Have a great weekend, everyone!

Top Tech Deals

We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both.



This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one. Get it for an all-time low $72 today with promo code ABCD3366.

Just as MassDrop’s Sennheiser HD6xx are a slightly tweaked (and significantly cheaper) version of the Sennheiser HD650s , the HIFIMAN HE4XX are a better, cheaper variant of the excellent HE-400I.



The main differences here are the color (MassDrop’s are a very dark navy instead of black), and the headband, and both are improvements in MassDrop’s favor, if you ask me. The biggest difference though, of course, if price. If you get in on the drop, you’ll only spend $170, or about $50 less than the regular HIFIMANs.

These sold out quickly when they were offered for the first time last month, and there’s no reason to believe this drop will be any different.

Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB ports, so it only makes sense for power strips to incorporate them. Today on Amazon, you can get an 8-AC outlet/6-USB strip for $29 with promo code AUKEPA13. One of those USB ports even has Quick Charge 3.0.

If you suffer from carpal tunnel or other RSI issues due to working at a computer all day, Microsoft’s ergonomic Sculpt desktop set might be the answer. By splitting the keyboard in two and angling it in a way that doesn’t force you to bend your wrists, you can save yourself a lot of pain. Plus, the included mouse has a groove for your thumb to promote proper ergonomics, and the bonus wireless number pad can go anywhere on your desk.



$79's not the lowest price ever, but it’s the best deal Amazon’s offered since 2015, so I wouldn’t miss out if this has been on your wishlist.

Update 3/2: This deal has been running for a couple of weeks, but it’ll be gone after this weekend, so get your orders in.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $32 today, or $8 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

August’s 2nd genration Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from anywhere using your phone, it’s even compatible with Siri, and you can get it for just $100 for the first time ever today.

Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house. It even creates a log of when the door has been opened so you monitor comings and goings.

With its ability to work on any surface, including glass, the Logitech MX Anywhere mouse has always been a reader favorite. And today, you can save on its sequel.



All the features you know and love from the original are still here, but the MX Anywhere 2S adds in Logitech’s new FLOW cross-computer control, which lets you use one mouse to control multiple computers at once, and even copy and paste content between them. Even if you never use that feature though, it’s a great mouse with 70 day battery life, a best-in-class sensor, and easy Bluetooth or USB pairing to up to three devices. Not bad for $59, within about $5 of an all-time low.

Sometimes, I’m still amazed that you can get a 55" TV for $370, let alone one with 4K resolution, HDR10 support (not Dolby Vision at this price, sorry), built-in Roku software, and the ability to use your phone as a remote. This price isn’t new, but it’s been out of stock for several weeks, so here’s another chance to snag one.



At some point, AAA batteries will be banished from existence, I’m sure of it. But until then, it’s worth keeping a few rechargeables around just in case. At one of the best prices we’ve ever seen, buying this 8-pack from AmazonBasics should be a no-brainer.



While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s h.Ear line or Bose’s QuietComforts, they annihilate the competition on price at just $37.



If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPH5COSY at checkout to save $21.

Mohu basically created the modern HDTV antenna market, and you can save 30% on two of their newest amplified models - the 40 mile Metro Plus, and the 65 mile Glide. Now, those mileage figures only apply under ideal circumstances—basically flat, uninterrupted terrain with no buildings or other interference—but the Metro should be more than enough if you live in a city, and the Glide ought to work if you live near a city.



If you’re really looking to save, a bunch of open-box antennas are also 50% off with promo code OPENBOX50, with non-amplified options starting under $10.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $23 today. Just use promo code 56OCQ8YT at checkout to save $5.



The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.

Now that Apple’s jumped aboard the Qi train, we’re seeing a lot more charging pad deals than we used to. This model from RAVPower supports 10W fast charging for compatible Android phones, and is just $11 with promo code KINJA144. At that price, you can afford to put them all over your house.



DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



Top Home Deals

Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 810 poop bags and a dispenser for $13, there’s no excuse. If you want save another 64 cents, sign up for Subscribe & Save and cancel at anytime.

Nature Valley bars are my weekday breakfast of choice, and Amazon’s taking an extra 30% off a variety of different flavors today, including three 24-bar variety value packs for $11. Like all Amazon coupons, you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Pro tip: Break up the crunchy bars inside the wrapper before you open it, then pull out the pieces to avoid getting crumbs everywhere. It’s the only way.

Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can save 20% on the strand of your choice with promo code 20KINJA.



Each strand is 48' long, weatherproof, and holds 15 incandescent bulbs. Your only real options are the color of the cord and the shape of the bulb - the code will work on both the default S14 bulbs and the globe-style G60s. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain eight of them together into a 384' mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.



If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, there’s a good chance you’ve eaten sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results yourself, and Amazon’s here to help with a $102 deal on the Bluetooth version of Anova’s top-selling immersion circulator.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longish period of time. It sounds weird and vaguely alchemical, but the result is meat (and other stuff, too!) that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.



We saw this for slightly less around the holidays, but by any other measure, this is a fantastic deal if you’ve been meaning to pick one up.

Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $10.

If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.6-star rating with over 2,000 reviews.

The transition from winter to spring is a great excuse to detail clean your car - the past three months of road salt probably haven’t been kind to it, after all. Luckily, Amazon’s taking 20% off a wide assortment of Turtle Wax products for both your paint and your interior, so you can make it showroom shiny just as the sun starts to come out again.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Whether you’re sitting up in bed and reading a novel, or staying up past midnight scrolling through Twitter until you’re too upset to get to sleep, your back will thank you for buying a reading pillow.



These Linenspa pillows are down to $32 (regular) or $40 (extra large) in today’s Amazon Gold Box, about 20% less than usual. Their shredded memory foam and support foam blend will support your back and shoulders whether you’re using them on the couch, in bed, or on the floor. Just remember that these prices are only available today, and they could sell out early.

I prefer steaming over ironing - it’s faster, easier, and you don’t need to bust out the ironing board. This travel steamer is just $14 (after promo code UW9PL9AS), and heats up in 60 seconds, allowing you steam out all those wrinkles in no time. Plus, skipping the dry cleaner every once in a while and steaming instead can make your clothes last longer.

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Just be sure to clip the $50 coupon on the page to get it for $200.

It’s nearly the time of year where you’ll have to start taking care of your lawn again, but it’ll be a little easier with 20% off any $25+ order from Worx’s official eBay store (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSTARTEARLY. That includes the versatile AeroCart, a number of JawSaws, edgers, handheld power tools, and other accessories.



There are dozens of items to sort through here, but which ones do you own? Let us know what you think in the comments.

This Sterline spiralizer can cut your favorite fruits and vegetables into versatile stings and strands, and includes three different blades, and even suction cups on the bottom to keep it locked to your counter. Today’s $14 price tag (after code 1SPIRALS) is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on one of these things, making it the perfect gift for the home chef who has everything.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSTARTEARLY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V6 Absolute (refurbished) for $184. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PSTARTEARLY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Kitchen towels, water bottles, Girl Scout cookies. These are three things you can never have too many of. Pick up this 15-pack of kitchen towels for just $11 today, which is $4 less than the usual, and just 73 cents per towel.



It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again. Just use promo code Y8QPB32E to get it for $12 at checkout.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

Top Lifestyle Deals

The East Coast is dealing with a fairly inconvenient nor’easter right now, and that’s just the preview of the wet weather in the coming months. If you don’t plan on arriving at work soaking wet, maybe stock up on some discounted BlockTech from Uniqlo to help keep you looking professional. And dry. Pretty much all the styles (except the Uniqlo U line) are $10 off, for both men and women.

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re having a huge flash sale where select styles are all $35 when you use the code FLASH35 at checkout. And it’s not just New Balance sneakers; apparel is also included.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. With up to 60% off a ton of stuff during their Winter Clearance Sale, there are thousands of items on sale. Outerwear, boots, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a winter camping trip.



LifeStraws are great backpack staples for hiking, or nice gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life. And right now, they’re just $15, which is about as cheap as you’re likely to see them, with a few short-lived exceptions.

If you aren’t familiar, these allow you to sip directly from basically any source of fresh water you find in nature, and the filters will catch 99.9999% of bacteria, and 99.9% of parasites. That could come in handy during camping trips, or as you cling to life in a future post-nuclear hellscape.

TOMS is no longer just the purveyor of canvas slip-ons. They have a ton of options for basically every kind of shoe person, from sneakers, to dress shoes, to sandals, and boots. Use the code BYEWINTER at checkout and take an extra 20% off sale styles for men and women, including some more weather-appropriate styles.

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you 30% off basically everything, including sale styles, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code FAM30. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Don’t know where to start? The sale works on the reader-favorite 511 Commuters, in a variety of styles. Find them all here.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. With up to 50% off a ton of stuff during their Semi-Annual Sale, there are thousands of items on sale. But, that’s not all. Head over to this section and you’ll get an extra 20% off select cold-weather styles from Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, and Mountain Hardwear. Outerwear, boots, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a winter camping trip.

Top Media Deals

Amazon runs big sales on digital Marvel comics from time to time, but today, there are over 150 DC comics on sale. A few options are totally free, and most cost just $2 each. The selection leans heavily on the Powers series, but you’ll also find Takio, Scarlet, and more. Sorry, Justice League fans.



There’s a lot to sort through here, so if you have any suggestions, sound off in the comments.

If you have access to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can save $5 on your next night out at the movies courtesy of Fandango. To get the deal, you’ll need to purchase two movie tickets, pay with Apple Pay, and use code STARPOWER at checkout. The $5 you save might just buy you a small popcorn.



Obviously, go see Black Panther if you haven’t yet, but otherwise, this is a great excuse to go see Annihilation.

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing.

While it doesn’t include any of this year’s nominees, Amazon is running a $2 HD rental sale for a number of best picture nominees from recent Academy Awards, for Prime members only. I’d start with Mad Max Fury Road if you’ve never seen it, then move onto Whiplash, Boyhood, and Nebraska, but feel free to disagree in the comments.

Top Gaming Deals

Here it is. The best product on Amazon.



This is a horse head-shaped squirrel feeder that hangs from a tree branch. To get to the food, a squirrel has to stand on its hind legs and put its head inside the horse, which the Amazon product description claims “causes much hilarity.” Understatement of the century, if you ask me.

$10 is the lowest price ever, and kind of insane considering this product is clearly worth hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars.

Update: The human version is also on sale for $8, an all-time low. What a day!

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

Cuphead [PC] | $13 | Green Man Gaming | Discount shown in cart

Cuphead is simultaneously one of the best looking and most brutally challenging games of 2017, and you can pick up a PC download from Green Man Gaming today for just $13, the best price ever. Just note that you won’t see the discount until you add the game to your cart.

Destiny 2 isn’t without its problems, but if you’ve been waiting for it to get really cheap to pick up a copy, it’s down to just $21 on Amazon right now for both PS4 and Xbox One.



GIF

We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. Just note that this is a digital code, so make sure you have enough hard drive space.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is largely a return to form for the series, and you can pick it up for just $30 on Amazon today. At the very least, you can use it as an interactive museum of ancient Egypt.

