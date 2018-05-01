Today’s best deals start off with Fitbits, a Dolby sound bar, mechanical keyboards, and more.

Top Tech Deals

Our readers have bought thousands of Velocifire’s affordable mechanical keyboards, and two of the most popular models are back on sale today. These don’t have name-brand Cherry MX key switches (unsurprising at these prices), but the switches they do have should closely mimic Cherry MX Browns.

There’s also a newer model on sale for $30 that adds dedicated media control keys and typewriter-inspired round key caps. It’s not for everyone, but I think it looks pretty damn cool.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims were the single most popular product among our readers in 2017, and the red and blue-corded models are down to $19 on Amazon right now, down from their usual ~$26.



Despite their diminutive size, these wireless ‘buds pack in an impressive seven hours of battery life, and can fully recharge in about 90 minutes.

Pioneer Surround Dolby Atmos Sound Bar | $400 | Woot

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The Pioneer Surround Elite Atmos Soundbar is a 3.1.2 system, meaning you get three regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware. And for content that doesn’t support Atmos, the system is smart enough to mix it as regular 5.1.

At $405 shipped from Woot, it’s still not a cheap proposition, but that’s the best price we’ve ever seen by nearly $100. Just note that like all Woot deals, it’s only available today, and could sell out early.

Suaoki 100W Solar Panel | $100 | Amazon | Promo code L7V8AVBD

They say solar power is getting cheaper and cheaper, and Suaoki’s hastening the trend with today’s sale on Amazon.



These 100W panels are ideal for RVs, boats, golf carts, tool sheds, or any other smallish application, and they can even flex up to 30 degrees to contour to whatever you’re installing them on. You’ll still need a charging controller, a battery, and an inverter, but you can find some suggestions in Amazon’s related items, if you don’t already have them.

Today’s price is a whopping $81 less than usual (with promo code L7V8AVBD), so stock up!

iClever BoostCube 45W USB-C Charger | $19 | Amazon | Promo code N3JQ886V

There aren’t a whole lot of USB-C chargers out there that can output enough juice to charge a MacBook at full speed, but this iClever BoostCube can handle it, and then some.



Its single USB-C port can push out 45W of power, which is squarely between the 12" MacBook’s 29W and the 13" MacBook Pro’s 61W. That means it’ll charge the former at full speed, and should charge the latter fairly quickly considering it’s only $19 with code N3JQ886V, compared to the $69 Apple charges for a 61W power supply.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tile Mates for $50 today, an all-time low.



Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back $80, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a bargain.

Etekcity Energy Monitoring Smart Plug | $13 | Amazon | Promo code 7FRQNW4M

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get an Alexa-compatible switch (with energy monitoring!) for just $13 today with promo code 7FRQNW4M.



Cowin E-7 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones | $39 | Amazon | Promo code XZA7K8SD

One of Shep’s mom’s favorite purchases of 2017 is back on sale. These top-selling Cowin E-7s are back down to $39 right now, or $31 off with promo code XZA7K8SD. Are they as good as Sony’s noise-canceling headphones? No, of course not, but they boast 30 hours of battery, and offer solid value for anyone on a budget.



Anker Qi Charging Pad | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ANKE2599

Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $13 with promo code ANKE2599. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.



Unitek HDD/SSD Cable | $5 | Amazon | Promo code 7WF7TIF4

If you have any old 2.5" hard drives or SSDs lying around and gathering dust, this $5 cable can turn them into USB external storage.



Sure, you could get an enclosure for about the same price, but come on, this looks way cooler. It’ll also work with your PS4 or Xbox One if you need more space to store games.

Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit | $44 | Amazon | Promo code 5499MOO9

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, so just add a microSD card, and you’ll have everything you need to get started.

Tensun Universal Travel Adapter with Four USB Ports | $13 | Amazon | Clip the 5% coupon

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert an AC outlet, and includes four (!!) USB ports too for your mobile devices.



Aukey Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker | $12 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYM13

Whether you like to sing along to music in the shower, or just need to catch up on your podcast backlog, it’s worth owning a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that you can take into the tub, not to mention the beach or the pool, once this winter hell is behind us. For $12, why not?



It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



Top Home Deals

This nonstick Calphalon wok has a flat bottom, so it will work well on most stoves, and it will make stir frying your dinner even faster and easier than it already is. It normally is priced at $50, so today’s price of $40 will pay for itself after a couple of skipped Chinese takeout dinners.

If any of you own a FoodSaver—and I know for a fact that thousands of our readers do—you can get four vacuum-sealed fresh containers today for $32 on Amazon, and a special marinating container for $11, both an all-time low prices. Unlike FoodSaver bags, they’re completely reusable, and also dishwasher and microwave safe.



Life’s too short to spend it chopping onions. This $30 food processor from KitchenAid can help with your more menial kitchen chores, and it’ll look really nice on your counter to boot.



I was in the camp of people who felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches as well as help humidify the air during drier winter months.



You can take your pick of these three diffusers. All have color-changing LED lights and automatic shut-off features. The $15 and $16 have 100ml tanks and the $20 is larger with a 500ml tank, plus has more timer features. Throw in this 6-pack of essential oils for $15 and you’ll be all set.



Cylen Seat Cushion | $13 | Amazon | Use code 6CPWVGSG and clip 8% off coupon

We’ve posted a lot of deals in the past on these coccyx seat cushions, but when use the code 6CPWVGSG and add in the additional 8% off coupon, it brings it to one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, and this particular model is one of Amazon’s top sellers. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight. 6CPWVGSG





ECOVACS Slim Neo Robotic Vacuum | $129 | Amazon | Promo code UBN5FA4G

If you’ve got some Amazon gift cards from the holidays burning a hole in your wallet, today’s a great day to treat yourself to a robotic vacuum.



Tthe ECOVACS Slim Neo is thin enough to slip under most furniture, and is $61 off right now with promo code UBN5FA4G, easily an all-time low. You can also control and program it with your smartphone, which is basically unheard of at this price point. I bought this for my mother in law this Christmas for $160, and she seems to love it.

Everyone has fond memories of smelling the Yankee Candle store from halfway down the shopping mall’s hallways. It’s a rite of passage to attempt to walk by without getting a headache. But their candles really are great, and with this sale from Amazon, you can have those scents in your home for even less. Choose between classic candle smells or holiday scents for next year.



Classic Scents



Holiday Scents

Vacuum-insulated bottles can keep drinks hot or cold all day long, and Hydro Flask makes some of the most popular options out there. They’re retiring several old colors to kick off the new year, and you can save 25% on any product in one of those hues.



The very nature of this sale means that supplies are limited and won’t be restocked, so take a swig of this deal before the good stuff is cleared out. Just note that there’s no single sale page where you can see everything; you’ll just have to find the product you’re looking for, select Kiwi, Mango, Raspberry, Sage, Stainless, or Plum, and see the discount at checkout.

TaoTronics IR Thermometer | $12 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAUJK

IR thermometers things are perfect for everything from cooking to finding air conditioning leaks in your house. But more importantly, they’re just a ton of fun to mess around with, so you should definitely pick one up for $12 if you don’t already own one.



Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb | $12 | Amazon

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a discount today.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $12 each (down from $17-$18), you can afford to put them all around your home.

Aukey Bluetooth FM Transmitter | $15 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYBR3

Aukey Bluetooth AUX Receiver | $15 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYBR2

You don’t need a new car to stream Bluetooth audio from your phone, or even a new stereo: You just need one of these $15 gadgets from Aukey.



This one connects to your phone over Bluetooth, and outputs the audio over AUX.

If your car is so old that it doesn’t even have an AUX jack, this model transmits your Bluetooth connection over the FM station of your choice, creating a truly wireless (if not the best sounding) solution.

30% off Car Batteries | Advance Auto Parts | Use code EM308A

If this cold snap has exposed your car battery’s failing health, enter code EM308A at Advance Auto Parts to saved 30% on a new one today. They’re also running 20% off sitewide for anything else you might need with code A82. Unfortunately, you can only use one promo code per transaction, so if you end up buying something in addition to a battery, I recommend making separate purchases.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Most of us haven’t quite given up on our new year’s resolutions yet, making this one of the most popular times of year to buy a Fitbit. Nearly the entire lineup is on sale today, and while the deals aren’t quite as good as Black Friday, you’ll still save $20-$50.

The Alta HR for $130 is probably the one you want to buy, unless you’re interested in a full-featured smart watch, in which case the Fitbit Ionic is down to $269. For the rest of the deals, head over here.



Dorco Pace 6 Plus + 10 Cartridges | $13 | Dorco | Promo code KINJA1518

Dorco continues shaving the prices on their already-affordable razors, and you can get a Pace 6 Plus handle plus 10 cartridges for $13, plus free shipping. Just be sure to use promo code KINJA1518 at checkout to get the deal.

Tone Fitness Sale | Amazon

If you have the space for it, setting up a home gym is 1,000x worth it, and will save you from skipping workouts due to excuses like crappy weather, traffic, etc. This Tone Fitness sale includes kettlebells, dumbbells, and weighted vests, which are all at, or very near their lowest prices ever. The kettlebells even come with a workout DVD, if you’re looking for more instruction. So what are you waiting for?

If you need to stock up on protein to assist in your new year’s muscle-building resolutions, Amazon’s taking an extra 20% off at checkout on these EAS 100% whey products. You get your choice of three different flavors of powder in both tubs and packets, just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout, and that you can save extra with Subscribe & Save.

Up to 70% off select styles | Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters’ End of Season Sale is full of anything you could need for the weather, from snow attire to dresses that won’t look like you’re insane for wearing. Men’s and women’s styles are discounted up to 70% off, so give yourself something nice for the new year.

Winter Clearance Sale | ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life get ready for the holidays. Score up to 70% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Winter Clearance Sale. There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

Extra 40% off sale items | Perry Ellis

Update: Now up to 50% off their sale section

Perry Ellis is sailing into the colder weather by giving you an extra 40% off their entire sale section, no code needed. If you need a new blazer, or some slacks, or even a nice button down or flannel, this is the sale you’re not gonna want to miss out on.

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in fall styles with a couple deals for you to choose from. Right now, they’re taking up to 60% off a ton of things, no code needed. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, coats, and hats for the upcoming weather.

You’re probably thinking about working out in January, I know. You’re buying weights or running shoes or whatever, but what about looking like you’re working out when you’re not? PUMA is having a huge, up to 50% off sale right now, so you can spend a lot less than you would on a gym membership and give the impression that you care about your health at the same time.

Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a sale on all bralettes and unlined bras, in basically every style you could think of. Grab bralettes for just $15, or pick up a bra for $20. Plus, their 10-for-$30 underwear deal is still happening.



Top Media Deals

You should definitely buy and watch the first two seasons of Rick and Morty for $13 each. Just don’t, like, become one of those Rick and Morty Fans. Just enjoy the show quietly in your own home, that’s enough!



Firefly 15th Anniversary Set | $15 | Amazon

It’s not exactly a second season, but Firefly fans should still be excited to see that the show just got a special edition 15th anniversary Blu-ray release earlier this year, and you can get it for the best price in the history of the Verse today.



The contents of the discs are unchanged from the original release, but the set does include some nice box art, a map, and and postcards of all the major characters.

Reading a hardcover compendium of LEGO Star Wars sets through the years might not be as fun as actually building and playing with them, but at $20, the book is cheaper than almost every one of the sets it covers, so it’s cheaper to live vicariously.



If you own a 4K Blu-ray player (or an Xbox One S), here’s one of the best deals we’ve seen for building up your movie library. Just pick any three films out of the 114 on this Amazon page, and no matter what they cost individually, you’ll only pay $50 at checkout (so long as they’re all shipped and sold by Amazon directly). Most of them also include regular Blu-ray discs, and digital copies too.



My picks, based on both quality of the film and how much they’d benefit from a 4K upgrade: The Martian, Mad Max Fury Road, and Star Trek, though I could be talked into The Revenant.