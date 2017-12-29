Stock your digital library with a ton of deals on digital books, music, movies, TV shows, and games, plus find discounts on Bluetooth headphones, a Kershaw pocket knife, and more.



Top Tech Deals

Amazon’s annual Digital Day has kicked off for 2017, with big discounts on pretty much anything you can download from Amazon, including movies, TV shows, PC games, apps, and more.



Honestly, the easiest way to sort through the deluge will be to visit Amazon’s Digital Day Hub, but we’ve also listed a few of our favorite deals below. Also, feel free to hop into the comments to let everyone know what you found.

Anker SoundBuds Tag | $18 | Amazon | Promo code ANKX3232

Anker’s original SoundBuds are your favorite affordable wireless earbuds, but the newer SoundBuds Tag just got their biggest discount ever. $18 is $12 less than usual, and the best price we’ve ever seen.



The Tags basically appear to be a slightly tweaked version of the SoundBuds Sport, boasting a redesigned remote and better ear tips. Like the Sports though, they’ll still turn off when you connect the two magnetic earpieces together, and turn back on once you pull them apart. Smart.

Velocifire VG1 Computer Glasses | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 7DFJQSKQ

If you’ve been curious to try computer glasses, but were scared off by the sky-high price of Gunnars, Velocifire will sell you a set for $17 today with promo code 7DFJQSKQ If you aren’t familiar, the appeal of these things is that they block out the blue light that emanates from the screens we stare at all day, which can cause eyestrain, headaches, and even insomnia.

The transition to USB-C continues to crawl along, but until everyone’s ports are replaced, you’re going to need some dongles. Three different USB-C hubs from Aukey are on sale today to give your MacBook its ports back, just be sure to note the promo codes below.



Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector | $16 | Amazon | Prime members only

This Belkin surge protector is one of our readers’ favorites, and Prime members can save 20% on it today, bringing it down to $16. If you haven’t replaced your main home theater or home office surge protector I several years, it might be time.



Anker Wireless Vertical Mouse | $14 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERMIC

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today (with promo code ANKERMIC). In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

Cowin E-7 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $40 with code KLDMUUU5

One of my mom’s favorite purchases of 2017 is back on sale. These top-selling Cowin E-7s are just $40 right now, or $30 off with promo code KLDMUUU5. Are they as good as Sony’s noise-canceling headphones? No, of course not, but they boast 30 hours of battery, and offer solid value for anyone on a budget.

If you got a new Qi-compatible phone over the holidays, this discounted wireless charger will support your device’s fastest possible wireless charging speed. The stand itself is identical for both deals below, but the $24 version includes a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which is overkill if you’re using this for an iPhone.



iClever Car Charger | $6 | Amazon | Promo code ICICICIC

This iClever car charger is just as tiny as the top-seller from Aukey, but it’s only $6, and includes blue lights in the USB ports so you can find them in the dark.



Samsung microSD Card | $10-$130 | Amazon | Multiple capacities available

Update: The 126GB is sold out, but the others are still on sale.

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, these Samsung microSD cards down to their lowest prices in all four of the capacities listed below.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, hardly ever goes on sale. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



Top Home Deals

Kershaw Amplitude Knife | $17 | Amazon

Kershaw’s Amplitude knife is a great general-purpose fold-out blade, and an absolute steal at $17. That’s the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this 4.4 star-rated knife; just remember to take it out of your pocket before you go to the airport.



If you’ve been putting off replacing your wiper blades for far too long, Amazon’s throwing in a $5 credit when you purchase any two Rain-X Latitude blades, from now until the New Year. Just note that the credit is towards your next Amazon purchase, it’s not a discount on the blades themselves. You’ll also need to be sure both of the blades you buy are shipped and sold by Amazon directly, not a third party.

If you received a little more clothes than you current hanger collection can handle this holiday, pick a 50-count set of these reader-favorite AmazonBasics hangers for just $13. They’re cheap and won’t create lines on your clothes like wire hangers. Today’s sale includes both the white and black, around $6 less than usual.

Aicok Food Dehydrator | $31 | Amazon | Promo code 3SZWR4PY

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $31 electric dehydrator. Of course, it’ll also work with herbs and vegetables as well. Just be sure to use code 3SZWR4PY to get this deal before it dries up.



$50 Uber Gift Card | $45 | Amazon | Promo code UBER

I know that Uber is evil, but some cities don’t have widespread Lyft coverage or reliable cab systems, so we won’t judge you if you buy this $50 gift card for $45 with promo code UBER. That’s money you can use to tip your driver.

Breville BNE800BSS Nespresso Creatista Plus | $330 | Amazon

At its all-time-low price, this highly-rated Breville Nepresso Creatista Plus is just $330 today, down from its usual $400+. Shane tried it out and loved it.

Beyond Breville’s legendary design, build quality, and user interface improvements, what sets the Creatista apart is the milk steamer, which borrows almost everything from Breville’s $2500 Oracle Touch.

The Creatista’s steam wand lives up to the Nespresso pedigree: the product it produces is great, and far better than you’d expect from an automatic machine that uses pods. If you love espresso as a drink but not as a hobby, you can’t go wrong with this.

Yes, $330 is still a significant amount of money, but this machine makes lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, and all those fancy drinks coffee shop charge $5+ for, so if you use it enough, it might actually save you a little money in the long run.

Breville x Nespresso Breville makes our coffee grinder and tea maker of choice, and their Barista Express has been my… Read more Read

Update: This deal is back if you missed it last week, and it’s $1 cheaper.

Is it time to refresh your pillows? This normally-$42 Comfortac memory foam pillow is just $31 for a queen or $33 for a king. Its has a removable cotton cover, so you can toss that in the wash without having to wash the whole bulky pillow, and the insides are made out of shredded memory foam, for a pillow that’s not as dense as traditional memory foam pillows. This is a Gold Box deal, which means it will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t sleep on it.

Aicok Kettle | $29 | Amazon | Promo code PRYSU8YB

Electric kettles are hands-down the most efficient way to boil water. This normally-$40 Aicok electric kettle is selling for $29 today with code PRYSU8YB. It has 6 different temperature settings for various beverages from green tea to hot cocoa and noodles.

Lifewit Cotton Canvas 100L Large Storage Bags Foldable Underbed Storage Bag | $12 | Amazon | Use code FGQO3GZC

Extra bedding takes up way too much room. Pack it all up in this canvas underbed storage bag, just $12 with code FGQO3GZC and when you clip the $2 off coupon.

Anker Roav DashCam A1 | $48 | Amazon | Promo code RVA1DEDM

In just over half a year, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and the newest model just got its first discount ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for under $50 is worth checking out.

We love Pyrex around these parts, and their 3-pack of measuring cups is down to $12 today. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and dishwasher safe, and since they’re made of glass, they won’t absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, so you’ll feel like you actually know what you’re doing in the kitchen when you use them.

FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealing System | $30 | Amazon

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today only, Amazon’s selling the well-reviewed FoodSaver Starter Kit for just $30, complete with everything you need to get started. That’s the best price ever by over $15, and the first time it’s been under $50 on Amazon since 2012.



Of course, you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

OxyLED T-04 Motion Activated Light | $15 | Amazon | Promo code UF354X5F

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Amazon’s run several sales lately on NCAA, NBA, and NFL cold weather gear, but today, it’s hockey fans’ turn. Inside, you’ll find deals on everything from NHL-branded infant onesies, to beanies, to hoodies, and everything in between. Just click through to each product page, and you’ll see a dropdown menu with all of the available teams.

Eddie Bauer makes great stuff all year ‘round, but their wares really shine in the winter, and you can stock up on coats, pants, boots, and pretty much everything else from their semi-annual sale, including a rare deal on the iconic Downlight Stormdown jacket for men and women, which can keep you warm in temperatures well below zero.

CYZ Long Johns | ~$8 | Amazon | After 30% coupon

I’m pretty sure I could spend every day of the next three months in long johns, and with this 30% off Amazon coupon, I could probably afford to. Choose from multiple sizes and colors, all for about $8 at checkout.

Philips Norelco Multigrom 5000 | $20 | Amazon

The Philips Norelco Multigroom is actually a ton of shaving tools in one: A beard trimmer, a hair cutter, and a body groomer. $20 gets you the trimmer, 13 length combs, a precision trimming attachment, a nose hair trimmer, a wide hair-cutting blade, and more. Oh, and the whole thing runs for up to three hours on a charge, so you won’t have to travel with the charger.

Need to burn off a little of those Christmas cookies? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, and at $17, it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.



Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and two Half-Yearly Sales. Well, this week marks the end of the second half of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.

If you use a Gillette or Venus razor, you can save $3 off razor refills, courtesy of Amazon. Some of these are eligible for Subscribe & Save, which will save you another 5%. Remember, you can cancel your order at any time if you don’t want multiple shipments.

Extra 40% off sale styles | Cole Haan | Use code SAVE

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code SAVE. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or waterproof boots that you’ll probably need in less than a month.

30% off select styles | Under Armour

What better way to get ready for the better weather than discounted Under Armour Outlet gear? Take up to 30% off practically every style you can think of, no code needed. From the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, this gear is perfect for running outside in the warmer months.

40% off, plus 20% off | GAP | Use codes WISH and GIFTS

GAP is ringing in the new year with double discounts on a ton of stuff. Right now, get 40% off everything when you use the code WISH at checkout, plus you can stack the code GIFTS and get an additional 20% off. You may have gotten all you want for the holidays, but this is too good to let pass.

Up to 70% off select items | Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is really going for it during their end of the year celebration. Right now, grab up to 70% off a ton of palettes, makeup sets, cult-favorite products, and more for their Year End Sale. Basically anything you want from Tarte is included in this sale, so stock up now.

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. They upped the ante with their sale stuff, by adding a whole bunch of new products, plus taking an extra 20% off. The sale section is fairly expansive, but I recommend picking up the Mad for Matte Lip Set or Eyeshadow Palette, the Runway Ready Lip Palette, or any shade of the Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow.



When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed, as post-holdiday deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Note: If you don’t see the discount, try using promo code WINTER25, which is how this deal was supposed to work.

Clear the Rack | Nordstrom Rack

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off. This lasts through Sunday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.

Extra 60% off sale styles | J.Crew Factory | Use code SIXTY

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code SIXTY and take an extra 60% off all clearance items, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100. This time though, the 60% off is for just two days only, so it’s in your best bet to head there now.

Extra 20% off sale items | Sephora | Use code SALEONSALE

It’s pretty uncommon for Sephora to have a massive sale, but they’re feeling the holiday spirit. Use the code SALEONSALE and grab an extra 20% off their entire sale section, including some crazy good holiday sets and legacy products like Kat Von D’s Lock-It Concealer, beautyblenders, and more.

Top Media Deals

Three Free Audiobooks with Audible Trial | Amazon | New Audible members only

Amazon always offers a free one-month trial of Audible with two audiobooks of your choice, but for a limited time, they’re throwing in a third free book. All three credits are good for any book in the Audible library, and the best part? The books you choose are yours to keep, even if you cancel the trial before it renews.



Just note that this deal is only valid for new Audible members only.

Kindle eBook Sale | Amazon

Update: Amazon added more books to this sale today, so even if you scrolled through yesterday, it’s worth a second look. Today’s additions include the next book in the A Dog’s Purpose series, A Dog’s Way Home, a historical novel about a railroad town, a prequel to the Sword of Truth fantasy series, plus a whole lot more.

If you got a shiny new Kindle for Christmas, or maybe just looking to restock your Kindle for the trip back home, pick up a Kindle book for $5 or less. Today’s theme is popular titles, so you can find book 1 of the Game of Thrones series, a feel-good dog book to help you through any post-holiday blues, and the #19 most sold Kindle book of the year, The Hideway. There are many more to pick from, so head over the sale before the end of the day.



$5 off Movie Tickets | Fandango | Check out with Apple Pay and use code APPLECHEER

If you still haven’t seen Star Wars, or want to catch up on Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, Downsizing, or anything else still in theaters, Fandango’s discounting all movie tickets by $5 when you use code APPLECHEER and pay with Apple Pay.

Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down to just a few bucks, in most cases. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.



If you’re only interested in Star Wars, those comics are all separated here.

The selection is overwhelming (400 Amazon pages, or over 25,000 titles!), so we dropped a few of our favorites here. Let us know what you got in the comments though!

Humble’s new sci-fi & fantasy ebook bundle has enough reading material to last you for months, if not longer. 26 books are split across four different price tiers, the most expensive of which unlocks at just $18. Titans of sci-fi like Octavia Butler and Robert McCammon are well represented here, as is Timothy Zahn’s incredibly creepy Soulminder, just for starters. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.



Top Gaming Deals

DJI Phantom 4 | $759 | Rakuten | Promo code Phantom4

DJI’s Phantom 4 camera drone changed the game with automatic obstacle avoidance and subject tracking, and you can get the drone for an all-time low $759 today from Rakuten with promo code Phantom4. Just be careful with it.

Note: You’ll have to sign into a Rakuten account in order to use the promo code; you won’t have the option through guest checkout.

LEGO Storage Brick 8 | $23 | Amazon

Yo dawg, we heard you liked LEGOs, so we got you a giant LEGO to hold your LEGOs.



PS4 Pro | $350 | eBay

If you missed out on all of the PS4 Pro deals around Black Friday, you have another chance to save $50 on the console today on eBay. Just note that it doesn’t come with any bundled games.



