Our readers’ favorite toaster ovens, an adjustable standing desk, discounted iPhones, and more are all part of today’s best deals.

TOP TECH DEALS

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to pick up an iPhone X, T-Mobile just launched two of the best we’ve seen so far.



First, if you buy an iPhone X, trade in an eligible device (there’s a list linked on this page), and fill out a rebate form, you’ll get a $200 prepaid MasterCard, which is as good as cash.

Alternatively, if you buy any recent recent iPhone, including the X, and trade in another device, you can get an iPhone 8 for free. In terms of value, that’s the better deal, assuming there’s someone in your family who could also use a new phone.

Prefer Verizon? Don’t miss this deal we posted earlier in the week.

If only the best will do, the current gen GoPro HERO6 is down to $35o on eBay right now. That’s $50 less than the current going rate, and $150 less than it cost at launch.

While you’re at it, Amazon’s GoPro selfie stick is down to an all-time low $6 as an add-on item today as well.

iOttie’s been turning out ultra-popular smartphone dash mounts for years, and several models are cheaper than ever today on Amazon.



If you prefer a traditional dash mount, the popular One Touch 3 is just $16. Or, get the slightly smaller One Touch 2 for $13. The coolest mount of all though converts your unused CD slot into a mount, and that one is also down $13.

Whether you’re enjoying your first Qi-compatible iPhone, or you’ve had wireless charging for years with an Android phone, you can pick up a no-frills charging pad from Anker today for $12 with promo code BEST9811. This one maxes out at 5W, so it won’t charge your devices quickly, but it’ll be fine for overnight use.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, Anker’s 10W charging pad is still on sale for $18 as well with promo code ANKER253. That’ll charge compatible Android phones faster than the $12 model, but iPhones should charge at the same speed either way. That said, the 10W pad is thinner and includes better indicator lights, so it might be worth the extra $6 even for Apple devotees.

Graphic: Shep McAllister ( MassDrop)

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The LG SJ9 Atmos Soundbar is a 3.1.2 system, but can be easily upgraded to 5.1.2 with a $100 rear channel expansion kit. Assuming you don’t add extra speakers though, that means you get three regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware.

The SJ9 costs at least $700 around the web, but while supplies last, you can grab it from MassDrop for $450. That’s the best price for any non-refurbished Atmos system we’ve seen to date.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This WD portable hard drive doesn’t require an external power cord, and can hold 4TB of movies, music, photos, or even console games. Not bad for $100.

Most laptops don’t have CD drives anymore, which is mostly fine, except for that one time that inevitably pops up every year or two where you really wish you had one. Now, you can for just $22, no extra power cable required.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Use promo code TX6FMY6B at checkout to get it for $18.

Dell’s P2715Q 4K monitor has always been one of the most affordable 27” 4K IPS display on the market, but today, it’s all the way down to $400, within $20 of the best price we’ve seen.



If you aren’t familiar, IPS displays boast superior color accuracy and viewing angles compared to the TN panels you’ll find in most inexpensive 4K monitors. I own the 24” model of this exact monitor, and I absolutely love it, just make sure your computer is powerful enough to drive it.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and you can score Anker’s 10W model for $8 off today with promo code ANKER253.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.





TOP HOME DEALS

If you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day, this FlexiSpot monitor riser is on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box for $245, today only.



This riser arrives fully assembled, and just sits on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use its integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds.

Even as a Gold Box deal, this isn’t the cheapest standing desk riser we’ve seen, but it has a few features that you won’t find on most alternatives. For example, rather than extending up and out, it rises straight up and down to save space. Its keyboard tray is also height adjustable, and can even be removed completely with a quick release. That means you can put your keyboard and mouse on your actual desk when you want to sit down, which can be more comfortable.

Breville’s excellent Smart Ovens don’t go on sale often, but Amazon’s currently offering solid discounts on several different models today.



You can take your pick of the space-saving Smart Oven Mini, the mid-sized 650XL, or the massive and convection-equipped 800XL. None of these prices are as good as what we saw around Black Friday, but otherwise, they’re very sold deals.

I got the 650XL as a wedding gift a few years ago, and it’s still one of my favorite and most-used pieces of kitchen equipment. Cooking for two, I use it as my main oven for almost all of my recipes, as it preheats significantly faster than a real oven, and doesn’t heat up my entire home.

And in case you missed it earlier this week, the Breville Quick Touch microwave is also on sale for $200.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but it is a good $5 - $7 less than usual.



For $21, you get one 6.3-cup and two larger 17.3-cup containers. These containers can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal won’t last long!

Update: We’re having trouble with the 6-piece set’s promo code right now. We’ll update when it’s working again.

We all know that packing cubes can make traveling suck a little less. Today, Amazon is discounting two sets, just in time for your upcoming Spring Break travel plans. The first has 6 pieces to organize your clothes for just $13 with code MO7QOGLA. The second set is smaller, just 3 pieces, but it also compresses everything so you can fit even more in carry-on, and will cost you just $16 after promo code SBCGD83L. Don’t worry, you have plenty of color options to select from.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

Nothing goes together quite like camping and alcohol. Pick up this Stanley Adventure Flask Gift Set for just $22 today, the lowest price it’s ever been and a good $8 discount from its typical price.



Gift yourself 60 airheads for just $7, the lowest price we’ve seen in months and just 12 cents per candy. You can save a little more if you Subscribe & Save (you can cancel anytime after the first order ships) and just to note, this is an add-on item so it has to ship with a $25+ order.

You have to buy toilet paper anyway, but paying full price is basically just flushing money down the toilet. Get 36 rolls of Cottonelle Clean Care for $18 when you use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel any time) and clip the 20% coupon on the product page.

It’s probably not something you have an immediate use for, but it’s definitely worth keeping a simple bar clamp in your tool box, and this one is down to just $8 today, an all-time low.



By way of example, I had a piece of MDF on my TV console split during a move last year, and used a similar clamp to squeeze the sides together over some wood glue until it dried. I admit I haven’t used it since, but I’m sure I will some day.

Fun fact: A good supply of bubbly water is like 50% of the capital you need to start a successful media company, and you can 18 cans of bubly brand sparkling water in a variety of flavors for just $9 right now with promo code BUBLYBFF.



Who has time to chop vegetables by hand? This Cuisinart food processor will make quick work of your kitchen chopping duties, and you can get it for $65 today, which is about $5 - $20 less than usual, and matching Amazon’s all-time low. Your first duty: Use it to make homemade salsa.



You might not need a multimeter very often, but for $13, it’s not a bad idea to add one to your toolbox. It sure beats getting electrocuted! Today’s price is a couple bucks less than usual for this 4.4 star rated tool.

Pop Chart Lab teamed up with Marvel to illustrate the origin stories of 36 different heroes on a single poster, and you can save 20% by preordering with promo code EXSALESIOR. That 20% applies whether you buy the poster by itself, or if you add on a frame or panel mount, so this could make a great gift for that friend or family member who’s already seen Black Panther six times.

Life’s too short for vacuuming, so outsource the chore to the robots with Anker’s newest robot vacuum, the RoboVac 11c Pet Edition. Already makers of one of our readers’ favorite and best-selling robot vacuum, Anker added even more suction power and barrier strips, which tell the vacuum to avoid certain areas, like the often-wet area around a dog’s water bowl. This model also connects to Wi-Fi, and can be controlled with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home.



As a parent of two dogs and a cat, I’m constantly fighting against the pet hair tumbleweeds. I’ve tested this vacuum and have so far been amazed about how much hair it’s picked up, especially in hard-to-reach places under furniture, which this low-profile vacuum has no trouble navigating.

If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum, today is a great day to suck in a deal. Use promo code MJQ9HTQX, and you’ll get the vacuum for $240, a $60 discount. But if you want a really good deal, add the vacuum and a Eufy Genie to your cart, and enter the promo code above and 66DWJHE9, to save the $60 plus get the Genie for free (a $35 value).

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a home sale. Take an extra 40% off every home good that’s already on sale. That includes decor, furniture, bedding, even flatware. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to leave your newly redecorated apartment (though, I don’t blame you).

Update: The promo code is working again, if you couldn’t get this yesterday.

You may not think you need one of these portable jump starters, and at this very moment, you probably don’t. But there will come a time where you’re late for an appointment or stuck in the middle of nowhere, and waiting around for a good samaritan to come jump your battery just isn’t a viable option.



This model from iClever puts out a whopping 600A, which is far more than most similar products, and enough to start just about any car.

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if ~$100 is too rich for your blood, this cheap OBD2 dongle connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.



The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster. Just use promo code V7UY5UF7 at checkout to get it for $12.

These Iris pet food containers aren’t exactly exciting, but they’ll keep bugs away while keeping your pet’s food fresher. There are two sizes, one that holds up 25 pounds, and one that holds up to 54 pounds. Both are matching Amazon’s all-time-low prices, so don’t let this deal roll away from you!

Pick up this 40-pack of extra thick magic erasers for $15 on Woot today, and you’ll spend just 38 cents per eraser. These aren’t the well-known Mr. Clean brand, but these erasers do have a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, so I’d say they’re worth a try, especially for Prime members, who will get free shipping.

But even if you’re not a Prime member, you’ll save $4 off the usual 40-pack price.

If you shop at Amazon with any frequency and have Amazon Prime, you should probably already have the Amazon Prime Visa card, which offers 5% back on all Amazon purchases, as well as 2% at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and 1% everywhere else.



But if those perks weren’t enough to tempt you in the past, Amazon just added Whole Foods to the 5% tier too. If you happen to do a lot of your shopping there anyway, that’s one of the best cash back offers we’ve ever seen on groceries, assuming you pay off the card every month.

If, like me, you only use your Amazon card for Amazon.com purchases, and thus don’t carry it with you in your physical wallet, remember that all Whole Foods locations accept Apple Pay and Google Pay, so you can add the Amazon card to your mobile wallet and still enjoy this new perk.

If a vacation to Africa has been on your radar, but you weren’t sure where to start planning, this travel package includes just about everything you need for a reasonable price, including flights.



Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) will fly you from the US to Nairobi, Kenya, which will serve as your home base for a five night wildlife sightseeing tour through the country, including two nights spent in the Masai Mara National Reserve. Your tours are included, as are your hotels, and most of your meals, and even restaurant tips. You will, however, have to provide your own camera.

Prices start under $2,000 per person with promo code TZWESK, and tours are priced from New York, though you can leave from pretty much any US airport for an additional fee. Dates are available from now through November, so there’s plenty of flexibility here.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut, Remington’s Shortcut Pro makes the process as simple as possible.



For just $30 (within $2 of an all-time low), the Shortcut Pro can run for 40 minutes on its built-in lithium-ion battery, and includes nine different length combs to customize your look. And unlike most electric trimmers, it’s shaped like a puck, rather than a wand, which makes it much easier to maneuver around the back of your own head.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only availailable today, or until sold out.

Once you’re done with the hairs on your head, here’s another deal for the hairs on your face. The Remington Beard Boss is an 11-in-1 tool to groom your facial hair, and offers three hours of battery life on a charge, making it great for travel too. It’s marked down to just $27 today, but a $10 coupon on the page makes the deal even sweeter.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Crest Pro Health HD isn’t just toothpaste - it’s a two-step system for whitening your teeth. First, brush your teeth for one minute with the toothpaste from the Step 1 tube, then without rinsing, brush for another minute with the perfecting gel from the Step 2 tube to whiten.



Crest claims it’s the biggest breakthrough in toothpaste since flouride, and hopefully this one won’t be used as a government mind control drug.

If you’re curious to try it out yourself, Amazon’s offering a 25% coupon on the system, which stacks with promo code 2CRESTPHHD to bring the whole set down to $7.

You could go to the store every time you run out of shampoo, or you could just buy four bottles of Dove Men+Care for about $19, after clipping the $4.75 coupon on the page. That’ll probably last you nearly a year.

In the market for a new blow dryer or straightener? Amazon is marking down tools from Remington and LumaBella, today only. Cut down your styling time with the Wet2Straight Flat Iron, or get a blow dryer that actually works well with the LumaBella Pure Power Dryer. Don’t forget the detangling comb.

The weather wants to be nice, I feel it. If you’re cabin fever has ramped up after the nice days that have popped up lately, Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale is for you. Everything you could need gear-wise for getting (and staying) outside is 30% off, from jackets and outerwear, to sleeping bags and tents. Seriously, there are over 250 items marked down.



Note: if you sign up for the Elevated Members program, you’ll get an extra 10% off.

Timex makes one of your favorite affordable watch, the Weekender. And, it’s that about time you got yourself a decent timepiece that you aren’t afraid to wear every day. Timex is knocking an extra 25% off their sale styles for men and women, Weekender included, when you use the code WATCH25 at checkout.



Dorco, the best deal in razor blades, and the only company crazy enough to make a 7-blade razor, will sell you their take on the safety razor complete with a mirror and 30 blades for $13 today with promo code KINJA221A. That’s an all-time low, and you’ll even get free shipping.

Advertisement

Safety razors require more skill and patience, but you will get a better shave if you use them correctly. They’re also cheaper in the long run, with replacement blades available for just a few pennies each.

Preorder Bryker Hyde Quick Draw Wallet | $30 | Kickstarter

Kickstarter’s a veritable design playground for wallet makers, and Bryker Hyde’s new Quick Draw wallet offers great features for minimalists, card hoarders, and self-hating, card-hoarding, wannabe minimalists like myself.

You would technically consider this wallet a bifold, since it does fold in the middle, but since the spine of the wallet doubles as a money clip, it doesn’t have the added bulk of a cash pocket. And unlike most bifolds, this one makes full use of its outside face, with two quick draw card slots on either side of the spine. Three of those pockets block RFID signals, but one purposely lets them through, so you can use a hotel room key without taking it out of your wallet.

Inside, you’ll find two more slots for cards, a transparent ID holder, and the aforementioned money clip. The whole package is exceptionally thin when empty, probably the thinnest folding wallet I’ve ever seen, but it was still totally usable after I stuffed nine cards plus an ID in there.

The Quick Draw is already fully funded on Kickstarter with two weeks to go, and you can put a preorder in for $30, or get two of them for $50.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

A lot of our readers bought this illustrated Die Hard Christmas book before the holidays last year, but if you missed out, it just dropped back down to $13, so welcome to the party, pal.

Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited is a subscription service offering up a ton of kid-friendly content for Kindles, Fire tablets, Android devices, and the Fire TV, and you can try three months for just $4 right now.



Normally, a family subscription (for up to four children) costs $7 per month for Prime members, or $10 for non-members, but this deal is open to all. Just note that after your first three months, you’ll be charged the regular monthly rate going forward, but you can always cancel or change to a prepaid membership if you wish.

Once you’re signed up, you’ll have access to over 13,000 apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books, divided into different age group buckets to make it easy to find the right content to keep your kids quiet for a few minutes enrich your kids’ minds.

Good thing you’ve been hoarding all those soy sauce packets and wooden chopsticks for years, because now you can start preparing your favorite Chinese takeout dishes at home with this $2 Kindle book. The meals will cost a fraction of the price, and you won’t have to be judged by the delivery boy for eating 3 portions by yourself.





TOP GAMING DEALS

Update 2/23: Humble just added a new, temporary perk. If you prepay for a year of Humble Monthly, you’ll get a bonus $20 Humble wallet credit, which you can spend on anything in the Humble Store, or on any Humble Bundle.



It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. This combo kit is happy to indulge your gamer nostalgia with an included NES-style case, along with pretty much everything else you need to get started. Just use promo code 45YOCHIQ at checkout to save $9.

Mario is getting the Zelda treatment this year with his own hardcover encyclopedia, and preorders on Amazon are currently marked down to $24, from the MSRP of $40. The book doesn’t come out until October, but if you preorder now, you’ll automatically get the best price Amazon lists between the moment you order and the day it’s released.

Titanfall 2 just never really caught on, but it’s a really terrific shooter, and it’s certainly worth $5 on PC, even if you only ever play the single player campaign.

If you have kids or a President whose hands are too small to use a proper DualShock 4 controller, Hori makes a wired gamepad that’s 40% smaller, and 50% cheaper. It normally sells for $30, but today on Amazon, you can grab it for $20, matching an all-time low.

If you never got around to playing Far Cry 4 when it came out a few years ago, it’s absolutely worth picking up for $12. This digital download deal is only available for PS4 though, unfortunately.

Preorder Subatomic | $29 | Kickstarter

Particle physics might not sound like the most engaging theme for a board game, but our deal researcher Corey had a ton of fun playing the upcoming Subatomic with his daughters, all while teaching them a useful science lesson.

Subatomic’s Kickstarter is already fully funded, but you can still preorder the game for $29, down from its expected $40 MSRP, or spring for a Collector’s Edition with premium game pieces for $39.

I currently own five Funko POP! Figures, all Star Wars, most sitting on my desk at work. They’re adorable, and highly accurate, and ThinkGeek has them on sale right now for up to 70% off. POP! Figures are the perfect desk accessories for showing off your allegiance to pop culture, whether it’s action movies or video games or Bob Ross.

