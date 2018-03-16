Check out highly-rated AO coolers, an outdoor furniture sale, a plasma lighter, and more deals to start off your weekend.

TOP TECH DEALS

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:

Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?

Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for an all-time low $19 with promo code L5IMQBFO, down from its usual $30. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

While you can still get a free Apple TV when you prepay for three months of DIRECTV Now, or get your first three months of the service for just $10 each, the company just brought back perhaps its best deal of all: A free Fire TV for buying just a single month of the service.



Unfortunately, this doesn’t stack with the $10 introductory offer, so you’ll have to pay $35 for that first month of service. But even if you cancel immediately, that 4K and HDR-compatible Fire TV is yours to keep. It normally costs $70 on its own, so this is essentially a 50% discount, plus you get a month of DIRECTV Now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under-desk headphone holders aren’t a new concept, but this one ingeniously incorporates a three-port USB charging hub between its two hooks. That makes a ton of sense wireless over-ears that you want to recharge, but it’s also a great way to charge phones and tablets without dedicating precious desk real estate to charging equipment. Just use promo code SXF4FMGE at checkout to get it for $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes an oddly-specific backpack designed for ourdoor photography enthusiasts, and it’s just $32 today in both blue and orange. The pack is lightweight, has a configurable camera compartment that can hold lenses, flashes, and other accessories, plus a main compartment big enough for a laptop, and straps to hold a tripod.



If I could be so bold, I think you should take it on your trip to Costa Rica.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a couple of brand new Qi chargers out today, and they’re among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. Buy one today and get 15% off, or buy two and save 20% on both.



Your choices here are a charging pad or a charging stand. They both charge at thee same rate (7.5W for iOS, 10W for Samsung phones, 5W for everything else), and both include a Quick Charge 3.0 USB wall adapter, which is necessary to provide enough power.

The prices above reflect 15% off with code POWER752. But if you buy two or more (one of each or multiples of the same), use code POWER753 instead to save 20%.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too many Lightning cables, especially when you can get two of them (a 3' and a 6') for just $13 with promo code KINJA5LM. Hilariously, Apple still charger $19 for a single, 3' cable.

Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery chargers are finally starting to become more ubiquitous and affordable, and this $49, 21,000mAh model from iClever is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date.



That gets you two regular USB ports (one of which has Quick Charge 3.0), a microUSB input, and a USB-C port that works as both an input and an output. The USB-C port also supports Power Delivery up to 30W, which is enough to charge a MacBook or a Nintendo Switch in portable mode, meaning you can play Zelda nonstop on even the longest flights. Just use promo code PDCHARGER at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re planning on fleeing the country taking a trip overseas anytime soon, you’ll want to pack this universal outlet adapter, which can convert a UK/EU/US/AUS AC outlet into any other type of outlet, and includes four (!!) USB ports for your mobile devices too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your favorite USB car charger just happens to be the smallest one you can buy, and you can grab it on Amazon for $4 today with code AQ5I7C6A. A previous iteration of this is one of Kinja Deals’ top-selling products of all time, and if it’s been on your wish list, this is about as cheap as we’ve ever seen it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Until such a time comes that AA batteries are banished from this Earth, it makes sense to invest in rechargeables. Get eight from AmazonBasics today for an all-time low $12.

Int. Board Room - Night

Anker executive: I want a charger with 10 ports.

Anker engineer: That’s madness sir, that’s too many ports.

Anker executive: <Takes drag from unreleased Anker vape> Is there any way I could change your mind? <Suddenly shouting> Alexa, turn on the light.

Both men look to the corner of the room, where the Eufy Genie has illuminated a Eufy smart light bulb, revealing a body guard who had been hiding in the shadows. He approaches the engineer and binds his hands and legs behind the chair with PowerLine+ Lightning cables, and covers his mouth with Anker-branded packing tape.

Anker executive: 10 ports.

Anker enginner: <Nods>

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $8 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code 4J45VSWY at checkout too get the deal.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.]

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Believe it or not, the first day of spring is next Tuesday, and you can be ready with Amazon’s one-day sale on outdoor seating.



Inside, you’ll find deals on folding chairs, recliners, swinging benches, and even, uh, an outdoor storage box that you can sit on top of. There’s a seat here to fit every budget, so get your order in, and hope the weather cooperates.

Score the best price ever on this 18-piece food storage set with snapping lids. These microwave and dishwasher containers are selling for a couple bucks less than usual, so if you’re in the market for some new leftover containers, I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.

GIF

If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options are about to get a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade will officially launch in retail this month, but you can still preorder through Indiegogo Indemand to save 10% on a single blade, or 15% on two.



Photo: Amazon

Just in time for picnic season, four different sizes of AO brand coolers are on sale for the best prices in about a year today.



These were a finalist in our best cooler reader poll, and it’s easy to see why. All four are guaranteed to keep ice frozen for 24 hours in 120 degree weather (editor’s note: JFC what are you doing in 120 degree weather?), and they also feature a side pocket for snacks. All you have to do is pick the size you want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $8 with promo code PE8DCHZL.

Photo: Isabella Jusková (Unsplash)

Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful ecotourism destinations on the planet, and for those of us in the U.S., it’s not that hard to get to. And with this customizable travel package from TripMasters (in partnership with TravelZoo), it’s more affordable than you might think.



Compared to other travel packages we’ve written about recently, this one offers a lot more flexibility, but also a ton of variance in price. Deals start at $779 per person leaving from Orlando, but you can pick pretty much any airport you want, and the site will price it out for you. I managed to find a six-night trip leaving from Raleigh-Durham for under $1,000 per person, for example.

Once you’re there, you’ll spend at least three nights (you can add more) at a hotel of your choice near Arenal Volcano, and three nights (again, customizable) near Monteverde Cloud Forest (pictured). Each package includes your flights, airport transfers, hotels, and transportation between your two destinations. Just don’t forget your camera!

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $22 compressor (with code HSE6VX3P), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Image: Amazon

You can expand your counter space with this rolling kitchen cart, and then collapse it back down for easy storage. It’s only $83 on Woot today, which is about $16 less than its Amazon price. Shipping is free for Prime members, and just $5 for non-members.

Our readers love Lodge cast iron skillets. But have you tried out a Lodge dutch oven? This enameled red 6 Qt. one is just $45 today, which is a good discount from its usual $50 - $60. I have one and use it almost every time I cook. Plus, these make great gifts.



Photo: Sávio Félix (Unsplash)

If you don’t want your vacation days to go to waste this year, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) has a great package available right now that lets you experience multiple European cities for less than you might think.



Each booking includes roundtrip air (priced from New York by default, but you can alter it to leave from basically anywhere), two nights in Amsterdam, a night in Bruges (it’s like a fairytale), and three nights in Paris, plus all transfers, English language tours, six breakfasts, and two dinners with wine.

Prices start at $1709 per person (double occupancy) depending on the week, but for a limited time, promo code TZWBENX will take $210 off for each traveler, bringing it down to $1,499. I recently patched together my own European trip for this summer, and I can tell you that’d be a pretty decent price for airfare alone on a non-budget airline, not even accounting for the hotel stays and other extras.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fun about fun-sized Snickers bars that leave you wanting more, but a real bar packs a gut-busting 280 calories. Now though, you can compromise with these mid-sized, 100 calorie alternatives, available in a box of 24 for just $9 on Amazon. Good luck not eating them all before Easter.

Photo: Amazon

Assuming you know enough about electrical work to not kill yourself, it’s not a bad idea to keep a wire stripper and crimper in your tool box, and this pair from Tacklife is just $11 with code YM3I4WHC.





















TOP LIFESTYLE DEAL

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I continue to say this over and over again until you listen. The BEST TIME to buy winter apparel and boots is before and after the season starts. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of styles from The North Face, so you can stay warm now (if you need to) or just be prepared for next winter.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s finally light enough after work to feel like you can go outside. And if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is taking an extra 20% off sale items with the code XTRA20. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code FAMILY40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

$48 for a year’s-supply of razor blades is a great deal, especially from Dorco. $24 for the same pack (with code AF312FDP) is downright unbelievable.

That price includes a mishmash of products, but basically, it boils down to 28 cartridges, including a mix of three, four, and six-blade models. Obviously, it depends on how often you shave, but for many of you, that should last at least a year. It would probably last me at least three.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Screenshot: Humble

If you’ve picked up a Raspberry Pi, and want to learn how to do more with it than just play old video games, Humble’s newest ebook bundle is a terrific deal. 14 how-to ebooks are split across three different price tiers, and you can download all of them DRM-free for as little as $15. Most of them focus on the Raspberry Pi, but there are a couple of Arduino books in there too for wannabe tinkerers.

It turns out that Nick Offerman was pretty much playing himself during his years as Ron Swanson on Parks & Rec. His book, Good Clean Fun is a woodworking how-to book with a comedic side, and the Kindle version is just $2 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to stream all of the March Madness games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment.



The service’s base package includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, and CBS (in select markets), which together would cover all 63 tournament games. It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full tournament access.

Alternatively, you can still prepay for three months at regular price ($105 total), and get a free 4K Apple TV, which normally costs $179 by itself. I did this myself a couple of weeks ago, and I’m really liking it.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Screenshot: Amazon

Nier: Automata is one of the best games you can own for your PS4, and Amazon just marked digital copies down to $30 for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen. Go read Kotaku’s review if you’re on the fence.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t picked up a PlayStation VR kit, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a better deal than this one. Just $350 gets you the headset, two Move controllers, the camera, Skyrim, Resident Evil BiohazardI, and Star Wars Battlefront II. The Skyrim VR bundle by itself has been an enticing deal at $350 in the past, so you’re getting a fantastic price on that, plus some bonus games for free.

Update: For some reason I had it in my head that this was $300 when I first published the post, but it’s actually $350. It’s still a good deal, sorry about that!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The 20% discount is working on Smash now, if you weren’t able to get the deal earlier.

It won’t be out until some indeterminate date later this year, but it’s worth remembering that Prime members can preorder Super Smash Bros. (or any other physical game) for 20% off. It’s not unheard of for preorders of popular Nintendo games to sell out prior to release, so if you know you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well put an order in, since you won’t be charged until it ships.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

The same discount applies to other games mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct, including my most anticipated game of the year, Mario Tennis Aces.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

TECH

Power



Audio

Home Theater

Photography



HOME

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

LIFESTYLE

Apparel

Camping & Outdoors



Fitness

2 Pack Microfiber Travel & Sports Towels | $10 | Amazon | Use Code KS2STI75

MEDIA

Movies & TV

Books

GAMING

PC



PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Toys

