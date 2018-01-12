Save on Anker’s PowerCore II battery pack, Humble’s winter game sale, Aukey’s phone mounts, and more.

Top Tech Deals

Anker PowerCore II 20000 | $36 | Amazon | Use code Y18A1260

Anker’s PowerCore line of battery packs have been our readers’ favorites since they debuted, and now you can get the new Anker PowerCore II 20,000 for $36 with enter promo code Y18A1260.



Cosmetically, the PowerCore II look very similar to the original PowerCores, but with more precise eight-dot charge indicators so you know how much juice you have left. But inside, they’ve been upgraded with Anker’s new PowerIQ 2.0 charging technology, which delivers the fastest possible charging speed to your devices, including Quick Charge-compatible phones. That speed works both ways, as the entire battery will recharge in five hours if you plug them into a QC wall charger.

Last year was a coming out party for battery packs with built-in AC outlets, and now, they’re finally starting to get more affordable.

Obviously, these are larger and more expensive than USB-only battery packs with, but these can power laptops, fans, lamps, and other stuff via via built-in AC outlets (100W on the larger model, 65W on the smaller). That’s an amazing convenience for long trips, conferences, or anywhere else that power is at a premium. And of course, you also get USB ports as well, in both standard and USB-C flavors.

At $99 for 27,000mAh, or $70 for 20,100mAh, you’ll certainly be paying a premium for that power outlet, but if you’ve been waiting for a product like this for years, it’ll be money well spent.

Echo Show | $180 | Amazon | Prime members only

In case you somehow missed out on all of its Black Friday deals, Amazon’s once again taking $50 off the impressive (though not currently YouTube-compatible) Echo Show, if you’re a Prime member.



Aukey 4.8A Car Charger | $7 | Use code AUKEYCC4

Aukey makes our readers’ favorite car charger, and while this model is a little bit larger than our top seller, it’s just as powerful, and is made of metal. Get it for $7 with promo code AUKEYCC4.



3-Pack Etekcity Energy Monitoring Smart Plug | $35 | Amazon | Promo code T3XY644H

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get three Alexa-compatible switch (with energy monitoring!) for just $35 today with promo code T3XY644H.

JACKYLED Power Strip Tower | $19 | Amazon | Use code HH2E5KG3

Plug in all the things with this $19 tower of power. This surge protector comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims were the single most popular product among our readers in 2017, and the red and blue-corded models are down to $19 on Amazon right now, down from their usual ~$26.



Despite their diminutive size, these wireless ‘buds pack in an impressive seven hours of battery life, and can fully recharge in about 90 minutes.

Top Home Deals

Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light | $88 | Amazon | After $25 coupon

Update 1/12: Now down to $84 after you take off the $25 coupon discount.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and five different natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $88 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Veego Roll-Up Drying Rack Stainless Steel Folding Over Sink Dish Rack | $16 | Amazon | Use code TYK9EE7Q

Dish drying racks take up a ton of space, especially if you don’t use them regularly, but this model from Veego rolls up for easy storage. Just unroll it across one side of your sink, and you’re ready do go. Use promo code TYK9EE7Q at checkout to save $3.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes | $11 | Amazon | Clip 20% off coupon

As you know, the flu is out to get you this year, so you might as well prepare as best you can. Amazon is offering 20% off this 3-pack of disinfecting wipes, bringing it down to just $11. You can thank us later.

WEN Electric Snow Thrower | $89 | Amazon

If you spent way too long shoveling your way out of the bomb cyclone last week, you might want to take advantage of this all-time low $89 deal on a WEN electric snow thrower, so you’ll be better prepared for the next storm. This can clear nearly 8" of snow in an 18" wide path, and throw it up to 20' away into your neighbor’s yard.

First Aid Kit (130 Pieces) | $16 | Amazon | Use code PMYHZA9L

Update: Sold out

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $16 for 130 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.



It includes bandages, gauze, medicines, an instant cold pack, a glow stick, and more, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.

Aukey is discounting two of their popular magnetic phone mounts today. Both clip into the vents in your car, while the super simple $6 model (with code AUKEYHC5) is very low profile, and the other $7 model (with code AUKEYC38) allows for more range of motion so you can angle it to just the right spot.

Scotch Thermal Laminator | $18 | Amazon

I’m going to go out on a limb and assume you don’t have a pressing need for a laminator. But even so, odds are that it’d come in handy at least a few times per year, so you might as well add one to your home office while it’s on sale for $18, one of the best prices Amazon’s ever listed.



RAVPower 5-in-1 Pocket Knife | $16 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAE5L

Why does RAVPower make a pocket knife? I have no idea. But as multi-tools go, it’s a pretty cool one. You get a knife, a bottle opener, a can opener, a set of pliers, and even a screwdriver with nine included interchangeable bits, all for just $16 with promo code KINJAE5L.



With the way the weather has been lately, chances are you’re spending a little more time indoors. You can decrease the amount of air pollutants you’re breathing in with an air purifier.

The Levoit LV-132 features a True HEPA filter (a big deal at this price) and charcoal filters to reduce pet odors and neutralize airborne bacteria. This model normally bounces between $80 and $90, and today’s $67 deal is an all-time low.

Bottle Cleaning Brush Set | $10 | Amazon

Normally priced at $12, this $10 brush set includes four different brushes to scrub away gunk in a variety of bottle shapes and sizes, even a long skinny brush to clean out the straws on sports bottles. This set boasts an almost perfect 4.8-star rating and over a 1,000 reviews, so I’d make some bets they work pretty well.

Ohuhu Clothes Folder | $10 | Amazon | Promo code OHFOLDER

Folding clothes isn’t far below scrubbing toilets on my list of least favorite chores, but a laundry board can speed up the process considerably. All it takes is three steps and three seconds once you lay a garment on top, and your clothes will come out consistently and perfectly folded every time.



AmazonBasics Foldable Laundry Hamper | $9 | Amazon

If you’re living without a decent laundry hamper like some kind of wild animal, pick up this AmazonBasics foldable one at its lowest price ever, just $9. It folds completely flat for easy storage and has metal handles, so it won’t tear even when you’re carrying around weeks’ worth of clothes.

Top Lifestyle Deals

20% off sale items | Athleta | Use code EXTRA20

Athleta is the Old Navy/GAP/Banana Republic brand that focuses solely on activewear. And while they normally don’t have sales, but they’re giving you an additional 20% off their entire sale section when you use the code EXTRA20. There’s basically anything you could need for workout and hang out, from linen pants, to moisture-wicking tanks.

Extra 20% off sale items | PUMA | Use code WIN2018

You’re probably thinking about working out in January, I know. You’re buying weights or running shoes or whatever, but what about looking like you’re working out when you’re not? PUMA is giving you an extra 20% off their entire sale section with the code WIN2018, so you can spend a lot less than you would on a gym membership and give the impression that you care about your health at the same time.

With fully 39 different length settings between 1 and 20 mm, Braun’s Beard & Hair trimmer is perfectly suited for, well, both your beard and your hair. It even comes with a free Gillette Fusion ProGlide razor with FlexBall to tidy up your edges. Normally selling for $30, today’s $18 price tag is matching its all-time-low price.



Crabby Wallets | $10 | Amazon | Clip $5 off coupon

Our readers listed these Crabby Wallets as one of their favorite front pocket wallets and today, you can save $5 off a whole bunch of different colors when you clip the coupon. These wallets can hold up to 10 cards, include a ring for your keys, and are crazy thin. But you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers said about them:



The Crabby Wallet — My Kickstarter version lasted over a year, on my 2nd one now. Small, holds everything I need, only $15. I use a canvas one, but there are more professional versions available. - huzzahcoffee

I vote for Crabby Wallet also. I helped support the kickstarter myself, and have been using my version 1 ever since. I actually just bought two more for myself because they have the new leather and canvas options now too. Very thin, and holds everything. - itsraydizzle

Philips Sonicare 2 Series plaque control rechargeable electric toothbrush | $29 | Amazon | After $5 off coupon

It’s not your very favorite electric toothbrush, but this Sonicare 2 Plaque Control Electric Toothbrush is the same brand and would be a good way to dip your toe in the water of electric toothbrushes. This brush is specially designed to remove plaque, removing up to 6 times more than a regular manual toothbrush.



It’s just $29 today after $5 coupon, which is just about the lowest we’ve seen this product and very affordable for the Sonicare brand. Your teeth and your dentist will thank you.

They’re not as cheap as the black model, but you can still save $5 on the other colors of the Sonicare 2.

Mynt Foot Massager With Heat | $52 | Amazon | Clip the $4 coupon

Mynt Cordless Massage Pillow | $35 | Amazon | Promo code PILL2018

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $35 pillow includes four rotating massage nodes, infrared heating, and most importantly, a battery that can power it for up to an hour away from the power outlet. Now you won’t have to debase yourself by using the massage chairs at your local Brookstone.



While you’re at it, their basic foot massager includes heat, a removable hood, and two massage nodes for just $52 after clipping the $4 coupon. That’s not much money for something that can meaningfully improve your day, every day, forever.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, all of their last season styles are up to 50% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara | $6 | Amazon | Clip $3 coupon

While I was never a huge beauty vlogger devoteé, recently I’ve been watching all of the Best of 2017 round ups. L’Oreal’s Voluminous Lash Paradise is on a lot of the best-of lists (I took the recommendation and it’s almost surreal how well it works on my shitty lashes). It’s modeled after another pink tubed mascara with a cheeky name, but at almost 1/3 a price. And right now, clip the $3 coupon and get it for just $6.



Here’s a side-by-side of one coat on my own lashes.

25% off Privé Revaux sunglasses | Amazon | Use code PRIVER25

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head this year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 25% off deal.



Over on Amazon, you can also browse the entire collection, and get any pair you want for just $23 with promo code PRIVER25. That includes ever popular aviator-styles like “The Commando” and “The Dealer.”

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Kindle Book Sale | Amazon

Amazon collects a bunch of Kindle books and puts them on sale for $5 or less. Today’s sale is a collection of books recommended by TheSkimm, which is a newsletter that writes snappy, digested version of the news so you can at least attempt to stay in the know. Some samples of today’s collection includes; books about a quest to bring down a crooked man on Wall Street, and Gone Girl. These sales normally don’t last long, so grab what you’d like now.

$10 off $100 New Textbook Order | Amazon | Promo code TEXT10

If you’re about to head back to school for the spring semester, Amazon’s making your textbooks slightly less egregiously expensive. Just use promo code TEXT10 to save $10 on any $100 new textbook order shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly. Your books will still be about 1000% more expensive than they should be, but $10 is $10.

TOP GAMING DEALS

There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. This combo kit is happy to indulge your gamer nostalgia with an included NES-style case, along with pretty much everything else you need to get started.



There are actually two promotions available here. First up, be sure to use promo code 45YOCHIQ at checkout to save $9 on the bundle itself. Then, if you need some game controllers to go with it, add this 2-pack of SNES controllers to your cart, and you’ll get them for $3.50 automatically as long as the Pi kit is also in your cart.

Humble is discounting a ton of games as part of their Humble Store Winter Sale, including the likes of They Are Billions, The Witcher, Grand Theft Auto V and more. Unlike the normal Humble deals with pricing tiers, this is just a straight up sale with nothing too complicated. So what are you waiting for?

Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta (Digital Download) - Nintendo Switch | $51 | Amazon | Prime members save another $3

Pre-order this Bayonetta bundle, a game that, according the description is about “a butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch who wields sweet weapons like pistols, whips, hammers, flamethrowers, and poison bows.” It’s listed at $60 at Best Buy, but you can get it on Amazon for $51 today, or $48 if you’re a Prime member, so either way it’s a good deal.



Samsung 128GB microSD Card | $40 | Amazon

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual.



