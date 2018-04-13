Suck up discounts on a Dyson vacuum, a Samsung 4K monitor, a Dolby Atmos-compatible receiver, and much, much more.

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Woot’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $220, while supplies last. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.

Anker’s newest PowerPort travel charger includes two special ports: a regular USB port with PowerIQ 2.0 technology to deliver Quick Charge speeds to compatible devices, and a 30W USB-C Power Delivery port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. Despite all this power, the charger itself is very small, and includes folding prongs to take up less room in your bag.



Save $10 on yours today with promo code SUPERPD2.

Mechanical keyboards are many things, but small is not usually one of them. This compact model from Velocifire though cuts out all the extraneous trim to give you the full mechanical experience without taking up too much space on your desk. The keys themselves are still full sized, they just go all the way to the edge of the keyboard.



As an added bonus, it’s also wireless, which is still shockingly rare for mechanical keyboards, even in 2018. Try it out for just $35 today with promo code CMNABPPK.

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $140 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1700 today on MassDrop, or $2400 for 65", both over $1000 less than you’d find on Amazon.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.

We’ve seen slightly less expensive LG OLED sets from this year’s lineup, but the E7P includes a built-in sound bar and a premium design that frames the display in glass, rather than plastic or chrome. Because if you’re splurging on an OLED TV anyway, then why not, right?

$14 (with promo code TTTTZZZZ) is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

If you haven’t hopped aboard the sound bar train, and still like to build your home theater audio setup piecemeal, this 7.2 channel Yamaha receiver is down to $320 on Amazon today, an all-time low by over $100.



That gets you four HDR/4K-capable HDMI ports, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and even the ability to use your speaker outputs for 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos or DTS:X 3D audio, rather than traditional 7.2 surround sound. Just note that today’s price is only available today, and could sell out early.

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

These Monoprice Qi pads only charge at 5W, which is pretty slow, and they certainly aren’t the best looking charging accessories out there. But for $7, I’d be willing to excuse a lot. At that price, you could scatter them all around your house and office for seamless phone charging wherever you are.

Once you’ve use a CyberPower’s swiveling surge protectors, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. Today on Amazon, get it for just $7, an all-time low.

Ring Video Doorbell | $100 | Amazon

Amazon just officially closed on its acquisition of Ring, and the first order of business is dropping the price of the standard video doorbell to $100, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on it.

Ring’s video doorbell lets you see who’s at the front door, even if you’re halfway across the world. Plus, it can be powered via its internal battery, or wired directly to your home, so you don’t have to choose.

Your smartphone case says a lot about you, and if your current one says “I got this for free from a work conference two years ago,” it may be time for an upgrade. Speck’s taking 25% off almost everything they sell this week, for pretty much every device except the new Galaxy S9.

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $10 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today, no promo code required.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Anker has a new Qi chargers out, and it’s among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $18 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen by $7.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $200 on Amazon, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

If this week’s Ireland and South America vacation packages didn’t quite fit the bill for you, could we talk you into Spain?



Gate 1 Travel’s latest package includes flights, six hotel nights in three southern Spanish cities, daily breakfast, three dinners with wine, all of your transfers, and the services of a tour guide, starting at $1299 per person with promo code TZWAFSN. Just be sure to eat all of the paella. Not a lot of paella...all of the paella.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago.

Victorinox’s Fibrox 8” chef’s knife is one of your favorite chef’s knives period, and by far the best value in the industry. It’s also the knife I’ve used almost every day for almost five years. Amazon has it for $30 right now, which is an absolute steal for the quality you’re getting.



Every kitchen needs a scale, especially if you do any form of baking. These two Dr. Meter scales are both $8 today. They’re pretty similar products, with an 11-pound limit, displaying weight in increments of 1g/1ml, so really it’s a style preference. If you pick the stainless steel circular scale, be sure to enter promo code XOBNJNS7, and the tempered glass scale doesn’t need a promo code.



A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the top-selling DYMO LabelManager 160 is back in stock for just $11 today, less than a $1 away from its all-time low .



If you remember the old label makers that literally pressed the letters into a piece of tape, this is a bit more advanced than what you’re picturing. The Dymo LabelManager 160 can print in eight fonts at six sizes, along with clipart and special characters, and you can even preview the entire label on its LCD screen before you print.

We’ve seen this deal before, but it usually sells out quickly, so act fast.

Instead of you bending down into your cabinets to access your stuff, let your stuff roll out to you. These discounted cabinet drawers organize and maximize space, and will make it a hell-of-a-lot easier to find what you’re looking for. There are a couple of different sizes and styles to pick from. But, this Woot sale will only last through the end of the day, so don’t wait too long.



Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $192 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.

Our deal researcher, Corey said,“My wife owns the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.”

We’ve seen this sell for around $175, but discounts on this are relatively rare, so if you’d rather not wait for the next sale, today’s price is pretty good.

Step into Home Depot’s one-day sale on step ladders. The sale includes Gorilla and Rubbermaid ladders, all discounted between $5 - $20 when compared to their Amazon prices. Plus, if have some serious home improvement projects in the works, there are also some mini scaffolds and dry wall stilts. Just remember, this sale will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so grab this while it’s in reach.

Aukey took all the best features of modern LED desk lamps, and turned them into a floor lamp that can light up an entire room.



The gooseneck lamp’s built-in LED array puts out 1000 lumens with only 12W of power, which is brighter than a 60W incandescent bulb. At the press of a button, you can also toggle between three different color temperatures, which can be a boon to your productivity, or help you get to sleep at night. And best of all, you can turn a knob to choose from 20 different brightness settings.

Get it for $58 today with promo code KINJAFL5, which will save you $12.

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and you can save $20 on a popular one today on Amazon.



Unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with cooling, Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover. Prices range from just $70-$100 today after you clip the $20 coupon, depending on the size, which are only a few dollars more than prices we’ve seen during one-day Gold Box deals.

You’ve heard of Automatic’s smart driving assistant, but if $130 is too rich for your blood, this OBD2 dongle costs over 90% less (with code V7UY5UF7), connects to any iPhone or Android device over Wi-Fi, and can fulfill many of the same functions using various third party apps.

The most obvious use case here is understanding and clearing check engine codes, but these things give you access to pretty much all of the sensor data in your vehicle, at a much more granular level than you’d get from all of the symbols in your instrument cluster.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Lucky for all of us, ThermoWorks overstocked their gray Thermapen Mk4s, so today, you can get yourself our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $74, or $25 less than usual. You guys love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery life, and is accurate within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few people gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This deal probably won’t last long, so if you’ve been pining for one of these, this is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time.

Robotic vacuums are so cheap and ubiquitous now, it almost makes sense to start building a fleet of them.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba or Anker, this ILIFE A4S vacuum has very good reviews, and is insanely affordable today at $159 with promo code 52K7EN3C. Now you’ll have more time to clean the bathroom!

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 with code QI8OEDUV.

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t need a Shop-Vac until you really, really need a Shop-Vac, so prepare for the leaks life throws your way with this 8-gallon model, marked down to an all-time low $69 today. You might not use this for your every day house cleaning, it’s one of those things that everyone should have in their garage, because life comes at you fast.

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the new T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well. Get two of them today for an all-time low $28 with promo code CODQE2IC.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for spring, Amazon now makes its own outdoor string lights, and you can get a 25' strand for the best price ever.



Each strand is 25' long, weatherproof, and holds 25 incandescent bulbs. Plus, the cords are rated for enough power to chain three of them together into 75’ mega-strand that could light up your entire backyard.

If Machu Picchu is on your bucket list, Gate 1 Travel’s new vacation package is worth a look.



Advertisement

Starting at $1,899 per person (with $250 off promo code TZWAPB), you’ll get flights into and out of Miami (other cities are available), 10 nights of first class accommodations in five different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and yes, entrance to Machu Picchu, plus a ton of other great sights in Peru and Bolivia.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

If you want to take a jaunt across the pond, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $230 off per person when you use code TZWAER.

Every package includes roundtrip airfare from the US cities into and out of Dublin, seven hotel nights in four different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and entry fees.

By default, this package is for nine nights (two on a plane) and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Dates are available starting in late October through next April, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to remember the promo code TZWAER to find prices as low as $1399 per person, and have a Guinness for us once you get there.

Even without discounts, Dorco offers some of the best deals in shaving, and now you can try their six-blade Dorco Pace 6 razor for just $10, complete with a handle, six cartridges, and even some shaving cream. Just use promo code KINJA412X at checkout to save $10.

Tarte Cosmetics just extended their Friends & Family sale another day, which means you can grab 25% off sitewide with the code TARTEBFF. But wait, there’s more. They also discounted all their mascaras (including their Lights, Camera, Lashes), so when you use that same code, they’re just $10. So today only, you can pick up name brand mascara at a drugstore price.



Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Event of the Season going on right now, you can get 20% off any order under $500, or 25% off $500+ orders, with the code EVENT18. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down, but the best part is that this sale also include sale items.

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including some really great graphic t-shirts), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order for the whole weekend. Outfit the whole family in AIRism, or check out their newest collaboration with Marimekko and add some color to your life.



Spring is prime hiking and camping season, and you can head out for extended excursions with this AmazonBasics internal frame backpack for just $40 today.



Only the larger 75L version is on sale (in both black and green), but it’s actually significantly cheaper than the smaller versions. The pack’s internal frame is a necessity for extended hauling, its water-resistant material and integrated rain fly will keep your provisions dry, and it even has a dedicated pocket for a sleeping bag.

Still haven’t given up on those new year’s fitness goals? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, and at $15 (with promo code ZIBAA6IP), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of men’s 247 Sports, using the code KINJA247, for just $45 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

They don’t have the delightful 80's sound track of the movies, being comics and all, but if you like Guardians of the Galaxy, ComiXology is having a huge sale right now on digital comics. Single issues are just $1 each, and collections start at just $3, so make like a Groot, and leaf through the options.

If you have any inkling that you might want to buy a Kindle ebook before the end of the month, here’s a free $1 credit. All you have to do is hit “Subscribe” on this page to sign up for Amazon’s daily Kindle Deals newsletter, then hit “Claim this promotion” to have the $1 credit added to your account.



You can, of course, unsubscribe from the newsletter whenever you want. I was actually already signed up for it, but I was still able to get the credit.

Shovel Knight is, without question, the best early-90s game to come out in 2014, and if you still haven’t picked it up, the Treasure Trove edition is marked down to $20 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One today.



The Treasure Trove edition includes the original game, two standalone bonus campaigns, and the ability to swap your character’s gender.

Great news, PS4 owners - the new God of War is good. Like, really good. Now that you know it’s good, you still have a week to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. Just note that you won’t see that discount until checkout.

Humble’s newest games bundle is a boon for strategy fans. You can name your own price and download the likes of Endless Space, Planetary Annihilation: Titans, Empire: Total War, Tooth and Tail, and more. As always, the games are all DRM-free, and while you can name your own price, you’ll need to pay at least $12 to unlock them all.

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

