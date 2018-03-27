Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
If you took advantage of today’s mattress sale, Amazon is making it easy for you to start completely fresh with new sheets too.
First up, they’ve discounted a few of their 400 count sateen sheet sets. This king set is just $23, down from $60, and this queen set is $32 and this one is $36, both cut down from $50.
If you’re looking for something even more affordable, or perhaps with more color options, these queen-sized cotton blend sheet sets are all $25.
About the author
Erica Offutt
Associate Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com