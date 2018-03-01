Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

We’re no strangers to Anker deals, but today’s Amazon Gold Box features four particularly good deals from our readers’ favorite charging accessory company.



For starters, you can choose from a 5W and 10W Qi charging pads for $15 and $17, respectively. They should both charge current iPhones at the same rate, though a lot of Android phones can take advantage of the 10W pad’s faster speed. That said, it’s likely that future iPhones will support faster charging, so the 10W pad is probably worth the extra $2, if only for future-proofing.

There are also a pair of USB-C charging deals available. The 30W wall charger is basically a drop-in replacement for Apple’s 29W power adapter that ships with the 12" MacBook, while the multi-port charging hub features a 30W USB-C port, plus some bonus USB ports for your other devices. Either would be great accessories for your Nintendo Switch as well.

