Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week includes:
- Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Nude Lip
- Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
- Murad Complete Acne Control 30-Day Kit
- Foreo LUNA for Sensitive/Normal Skin
- Foreo LUNA For Combination Skin
- Foreo LUNA For Ultra-Sensitive Skin
- St. Tropaz In Shower Gradual Tan
- Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash