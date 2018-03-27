I can’t say I personally understand the appeal, but I’ve read our comment sections long enough to know that there’s a very dedicated fan club out there for trackballs. This wireless model from Kensington is down to an all-time low $59, and includes a scroll ring around the ball for scrolling through web pages, plus a detachable wrist rest for comfort.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
For All You Trackball Weirdos, This Wireless Kensington Has Never Been Cheaper
I can’t say I personally understand the appeal, but I’ve read our comment sections long enough to know that there’s a very dedicated fan club out there for trackballs. This wireless model from Kensington is down to an all-time low $59, and includes a scroll ring around the ball for scrolling through web pages, plus a detachable wrist rest for comfort.