Kensington Wireless Trackball | $59 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

I can’t say I personally understand the appeal, but I’ve read our comment sections long enough to know that there’s a very dedicated fan club out there for trackballs. This wireless model from Kensington is down to an all-time low $59, and includes a scroll ring around the ball for scrolling through web pages, plus a detachable wrist rest for comfort.