Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Photo: Amazon (Think)

Give your desk or apartment a little marquee with this $20 one from THINK. At that price, think of it as less than a cent for every slightly questionable word choice you’ll come up with because it comes with 265 letters, numbers, and emojis. Just think of all the curse words and sexual innuendos via emoji you could dream up.