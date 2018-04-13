Super Straps can’t save you from potentially getting seen wearing a backpack, but they can take away the physical pain.
Super Straps are brilliant little simple machines that create an arc under your backpack straps with a quick pull. It might not seem like it would do much at first blush, but the effects of greatly increasing the surface area over which the force is distributed are immediately noticeable.
I’ve been testing an aesthetically rough but functionally final prototype of Super Straps with my Cotopaxi Allpa with great results. Preorder for $49 and take a load off.
