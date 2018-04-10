Graphic: Shep McAllister

This SureFire flashlight carries a ridiculously good 4.8 star rating on Amazon, and you can add it to your toolbox for $40 today, an all-time low. The key feature here is that it has two light levels: 320 lumens, or 15 for extended runtime. In pitch black darkness, you can do a lot with 15 lumens, and surprisingly few flashlights have a similar option.



Or, for $10 more, you can opt for Anker’s top-of-the-line LC130, which is IP67 dust and water resistant, includes a USB rechargeable battery, and outputs an astonishing 1300 lumens. However, unlike the SureFire, there’s no dim mode, so don’t point it in anyone’s eyes. Just clip the $10 coupon to get the deal at checkout.