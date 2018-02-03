Sony XB950B1 Headphones | $88 | Amazon

It’s 2018, and your headphones don’t need wires anymore. Luckily, Amazon’s offering up Sony’s popular and well-reviewed XB950B1 Bluetooth over-ears for $88, within $5 of the best price we’ve ever seen. This particular set of cans includes an extra bass mode that you can turn on or off, and even a smartphone app that you can use to change your audio settings on the fly.