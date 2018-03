Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re shopping for Easter art supplies or just getting into adult coloring books, Amazon’s deeply discounting Crayola gear in today’s Gold Box.



Unfortunately, there aren’t actually any adult coloring books included in the sale, but there are some markers and colored pencils designed just for them, in addition to construction paper, tracing pads, Silly Putty, finger paints, and a lot more. A few highlights are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest.