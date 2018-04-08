Photo: Amazon

If you’ve never deep-cleaned your carpets, you’re in for an eye-opening experience when you see just how much crap a person (not to mention a pet) can track into a home. At $75 (about $25 less than usual), this discounted BISSELL TurboClean is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



At just 12 pounds, this is Bissell’s lightest carpet cleaner by a fairly wide margin, but it still carries a 4 star review average. Just remember that this deal is part of an Amazon Gold Box, so it’s only available today.