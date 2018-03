Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Arguably more effective and less painful than flossing, this travel-friendly Waterpik cordless flosser cleans in between your teeth with almost no effort.

I bought one of these in January. Aside from taking up less space in the bathroom, the best part about this cordless model is that you can floss while you shower, so you won’t accidentally spray water all over your bathroom mirror. It’s $32 after the 10% off coupon, which is the best price we’ve seen in a couple of months